Revisit the Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Ahead of Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 11, relive some of the most iconic performances from icons like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Madonna, Prince and more.

Usher is ready to let the beat drop at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. 

But he isn't the only one. Over the years, icons like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney have graced the NFL's biggest game. And in recent years, for many of the performers, the 13-minute set marks a major career milestone. 

"I've been doing this for 30 years," Usher told Vogue of his career in an interview published Jan. 18. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."

And while the anticipation looms over which of his iconic tracks the "Yeah!" artist will play, fans will have to wait until Feb. 11. But even before the show, Usher's earned the stamp of approval from last year's halftime talent, Rihanna.

"Usher is a natural," Rihanna told E! News in December. "He's a legend. He's been doing this since he's a teenager, like he's made for that show. Usher, you got this, bro. But he knows that. Everyone knows that. He's meant for this."

And Rihanna knows best, as her show was one to remember. Along with her epic performance, the "Umbrella" singer confirmed she was expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky. But Riri's night was far from the only one that slayed.

Beyoncé dropped jaws with her 2016 extravaganza alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars. And in 2013, the Grammy winner returned to her roots when she sang alongside her former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams during her headlining set.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Other artists like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira danced the night away and into history books in 2020 after becoming the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance.

While we wait for the Kansas City Chiefs to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11, keep reading to see some of the most memorable Super Bowl Halftime shows.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

2023

Rihanna's red hot performance also served as her announcement for her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history with their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, becoming the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance. Lopez even had the chance the share a sweet moment on the stage with her child, Emme, performing together in front of the large crowd.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

2017

Lady Gaga made quite the impression at the 2017 Super Bowl when she dropped in from the sky at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Complete with pyrotechnics and multiple costume changes, the performance featured electric renditions of her hits "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance."

Rob Carr/Getty Images
2015

Katy Perry attracted the largest audience in the history of Super Bowl halftime shows with a powerhouse medley that included "Roar," "Teenage Dream" and "Firework" with appearances from Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2014

Joined by special guests The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruno Mars brought the funk to Super Bowl XLVIII with smash hits like "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just the Way You Are."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé

The singer reunited with Destiny's Child band members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a sizzling group performance during her headliner set.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2012

Madonna's powerhouse performance (including her hits "Give Me All Your Luvin," "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and more) was almost upstaged my M.I.A.'s middle finger. Almost. 

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage
2011

The Black Eyed Peas had a tough act to follow after The Who killed it in 2010. But the Grammy-winning group brought down the house during the Super Bowl XLV halftime show with their hits "I Gotta Feeling," "Boom Boom Pow" and "Let's Get It Started."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
2010

The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey and lead guitarist Pete Townshend added some serious rock n' roll to Super Bowl XLIV.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2009

Jennifer Hudson belted out the National Anthem like only a Dreamgirl could at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

2007

From "Purple Rain" to "Let's Go Crazy," Prince brought the party to Florida during Super Bowl XLI.

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

2006

The Rolling Stones were dishing out plenty of satisfaction during the Super Bowl XL halftime show with their classic rock hits "Start Me Up," "Rough Justice" and "I Can't Get No Satisfaction."

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

2005

Paul McCartney rocked out during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, playing a medley of songs including "Live and Let Die" and the Beatles hit "Hey Jude."

Al Bello/Getty Images

2003

No doubt Super Bowl XXXVII's halftime show was going to be a hit when Gwen Stefani joined Sting onstage for a duet of "Message in a Bottle."

KMazur/WireImage

2003

Beyoncé is no stranger to the big game. She got her Latin flare on with Carlos Santana during the Super Bowl XXXVII pregame show and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXXVIII the following year.

KMazur/WireImage

2002

Bono and the boys performed three of their hit songs when U2 hit the stage for a special 9/11 tribute performance during Super Bowl XXXVI.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2001

Rock gods met pop superstars midgame at Super Bowl XXXV when Aerosmith was joined by *NSync, Britney Spears and Mary J. Blige for a star-studded halftime performance of "Walk This Way."

KMazur/WireImage

2001

Super Bowl XXXV began in true boy-band fashion with a Backstreet Boys rendition of the national anthem.

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

2000

Phil Collins delivered with his performance of "Two Worlds" during Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.

Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

2000

Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias helped entertain millions of fans with their performance of "Celebrate The Future Hand in Hand."

