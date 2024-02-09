Revisit the Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Watch : Super Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years: Beyonce, Prince & More!

Usher is ready to let the beat drop at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

But he isn't the only one. Over the years, icons like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney have graced the NFL's biggest game. And in recent years, for many of the performers, the 13-minute set marks a major career milestone.

"I've been doing this for 30 years," Usher told Vogue of his career in an interview published Jan. 18. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."

And while the anticipation looms over which of his iconic tracks the "Yeah!" artist will play, fans will have to wait until Feb. 11. But even before the show, Usher's earned the stamp of approval from last year's halftime talent, Rihanna.

"Usher is a natural," Rihanna told E! News in December. "He's a legend. He's been doing this since he's a teenager, like he's made for that show. Usher, you got this, bro. But he knows that. Everyone knows that. He's meant for this."