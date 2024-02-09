Revisit the Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Usher is ready to let the beat drop at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
But he isn't the only one. Over the years, icons like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney have graced the NFL's biggest game. And in recent years, for many of the performers, the 13-minute set marks a major career milestone.
"I've been doing this for 30 years," Usher told Vogue of his career in an interview published Jan. 18. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."
And while the anticipation looms over which of his iconic tracks the "Yeah!" artist will play, fans will have to wait until Feb. 11. But even before the show, Usher's earned the stamp of approval from last year's halftime talent, Rihanna.
"Usher is a natural," Rihanna told E! News in December. "He's a legend. He's been doing this since he's a teenager, like he's made for that show. Usher, you got this, bro. But he knows that. Everyone knows that. He's meant for this."
And Rihanna knows best, as her show was one to remember. Along with her epic performance, the "Umbrella" singer confirmed she was expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky. But Riri's night was far from the only one that slayed.
Beyoncé dropped jaws with her 2016 extravaganza alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars. And in 2013, the Grammy winner returned to her roots when she sang alongside her former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams during her headlining set.
Other artists like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira danced the night away and into history books in 2020 after becoming the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance.
While we wait for the Kansas City Chiefs to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11, keep reading to see some of the most memorable Super Bowl Halftime shows.