Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Squad Includes Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Taylor Swift proved she was ready for Super Bowl XVIII on Feb. 11 by arriving with celebrity pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

Taylor Swift recruited members of her A-team for this milestone occasion.

The 14-time Grammy winner not only managed to make it to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 from her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo with time to spare, but brought along her friends to celebrate boyfriend Travis Kelce's big game. The singer was seen on CBS' pregame coverage arriving at Last Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with fellow celebs Blake Lively and Ice Spice, plus pal Ashley Avignone and mom Andrea Swift.

A video posted by the NFL showed three were later seen walking inside, with Taylor sporting a black, cropped corset top and matching rhinestone-trimmed Area jeans, and slinging a red Wear by Erin Andrews Chiefs bomber jacket over her shoulder. The Grammy winner wore her hair in a high ponytail and completed her look with a No. 87 necklace—Travis' jersey number.

The group headed to a luxury suite, where Taylor reunited with Travis' brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce, who she had met at one of the Chiefs' games last month. Also spotted inside: The singer's dad Scott Swift.

Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

Taylor arrived in Las Vegas hours earlier after flying from Los Angeles. She returned to the United States Feb. 10 after wrapping the Tokyo leg of her Eras tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers marks the "Karma" singer's 13th game of the NFL season. As any Swiftie can tell you, that's her lucky number and she's proving it by bringing along two of the most elite members of her squad. 

This certainly isn't the first time Taylor has shown out for her guy on the Chiefs. In fact, Taylor has had plenty of iconic game days this NFL season. Nothing has come close to topping the shock value of the "Bejeweled" singer's unexpected arrival at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24 to root for the tight end alongside his mom Donna Kelce, but there are plenty of memorable moments.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Take, for instance, Taylor rolling up to the Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders with her entire family—including parents Scott Swift and Andrea Swift and her brother Austin Swift, who was decked out in a full Santa Claus costume. 

Another big game day for Swifties was when Travis played on the singer's home turf against the New York Jets on Oct. 1. A week after attending her very first game, Taylor pulled out some of her star squad members—which included Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, and even Hugh Jackman—for a night at MetLife Stadium. 

And of course, the Miss Americana star has continued to root for the Chiefs alongside Sports Illustrated rookie Brittany Mahomes—who shares kids Sterling Skye, 2, and Bronze, 14 months, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes—as well as Travis' family members including Donna, Ed Kelce, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce

Look back at Taylor's NFL game styles below:

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Red Hot

Taylor sported a long red fleece jacket over a black high neck top, paired with her signature red lip.

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Crimson Chic

The singer was all smiles as she watched the game with Brittany Mahomes.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Year's Eve Varsity Style

For her ninth Chiefs game, Taylor sported a cream varsity jacket bearing the team's logo and a patch that read "Tay-Tay."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game No. 10

During a freezing Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins Game in Kansas City, Mo., Taylor cheers on her boyfriend and his team while wearing a custom-made puffer coat made to look like a Kelce Chiefs jersey, designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

