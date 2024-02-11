Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Squad Includes Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Watch : Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Hug During Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift recruited members of her A-team for this milestone occasion.

The 14-time Grammy winner not only managed to make it to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 from her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo with time to spare, but brought along her friends to celebrate boyfriend Travis Kelce's big game. The singer was seen on CBS' pregame coverage arriving at Last Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with fellow celebs Blake Lively and Ice Spice, plus pal Ashley Avignone and mom Andrea Swift.

A video posted by the NFL showed three were later seen walking inside, with Taylor sporting a black, cropped corset top and matching rhinestone-trimmed Area jeans, and slinging a red Wear by Erin Andrews Chiefs bomber jacket over her shoulder. The Grammy winner wore her hair in a high ponytail and completed her look with a No. 87 necklace—Travis' jersey number.

The group headed to a luxury suite, where Taylor reunited with Travis' brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce, who she had met at one of the Chiefs' games last month. Also spotted inside: The singer's dad Scott Swift.