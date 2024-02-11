Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Squad Includes Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Taylor Swift recruited members of her A-team for this milestone occasion.
The 14-time Grammy winner not only managed to make it to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 from her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo with time to spare, but brought along her friends to celebrate boyfriend Travis Kelce's big game. The singer was seen on CBS' pregame coverage arriving at Last Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with fellow celebs Blake Lively and Ice Spice, plus pal Ashley Avignone and mom Andrea Swift.
A video posted by the NFL showed three were later seen walking inside, with Taylor sporting a black, cropped corset top and matching rhinestone-trimmed Area jeans, and slinging a red Wear by Erin Andrews Chiefs bomber jacket over her shoulder. The Grammy winner wore her hair in a high ponytail and completed her look with a No. 87 necklace—Travis' jersey number.
The group headed to a luxury suite, where Taylor reunited with Travis' brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce, who she had met at one of the Chiefs' games last month. Also spotted inside: The singer's dad Scott Swift.
Taylor arrived in Las Vegas hours earlier after flying from Los Angeles. She returned to the United States Feb. 10 after wrapping the Tokyo leg of her Eras tour.
The Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers marks the "Karma" singer's 13th game of the NFL season. As any Swiftie can tell you, that's her lucky number and she's proving it by bringing along two of the most elite members of her squad.
This certainly isn't the first time Taylor has shown out for her guy on the Chiefs. In fact, Taylor has had plenty of iconic game days this NFL season. Nothing has come close to topping the shock value of the "Bejeweled" singer's unexpected arrival at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24 to root for the tight end alongside his mom Donna Kelce, but there are plenty of memorable moments.
Take, for instance, Taylor rolling up to the Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders with her entire family—including parents Scott Swift and Andrea Swift and her brother Austin Swift, who was decked out in a full Santa Claus costume.
Another big game day for Swifties was when Travis played on the singer's home turf against the New York Jets on Oct. 1. A week after attending her very first game, Taylor pulled out some of her star squad members—which included Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, and even Hugh Jackman—for a night at MetLife Stadium.
And of course, the Miss Americana star has continued to root for the Chiefs alongside Sports Illustrated rookie Brittany Mahomes—who shares kids Sterling Skye, 2, and Bronze, 14 months, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes—as well as Travis' family members including Donna, Ed Kelce, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce.
