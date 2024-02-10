Save Up to 79% Off On Resort Styles & Accessories At Nordstrom Rack: Kate Spade, Good American & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We think we like this little life, because spring is coming. It may not feel like it given all the recent rainstorms & freezing winds, but we're hopeful that we'll soon get to say goodbye to clouds of gray and hello to skies of blue. In other words, we're manifesting ideal weather for our upcoming spring vacay plans, which, of course, involve sunbathing by the pool, strolling along the boardwalk, and watching the sunset on the beach. Unfortunately, channeling our inner Sharpay Evans for spring break can run up quite the bill, from booking flights & hotels to planning your meal budget while also making room for shopping new outfits. But, that doesn't mean its not possible to have it all — and as your go-to shopping girlies, we're here to make it happen. We're constantly keeping tabs on top brands to catch the latest drops & sales, and today, we've got some stellar news for you.
As it turns out, Nordstrom Rack quietly launched an amazing sale on resort-ready styles from top brands like Good American, Kate Spade, Dolce Vita & more. We're talking up to 79% off on everything from clothes & accessories to makeup, luggage, and even sun-protection tents (a total must-have if you're going to the beach-each).
So, if you're ready for all things fabulous this spring, get ready to shop these bigger and better and best deals. Trust us, you're like what you see.
Geoffrey Beene Two-Piece Tote and Spinner Luggage Set
If you're traveling anywhere this spring, you'll need durable luggage that'll fit everything you need (with bonus points for style). This chic, petal-pink luggage set comes with a quilted tote & hardside suitcase. The suitcase has expansion-zip closure, along with four multi-directional wheels for easy maneuverability, a lined interior, and a zipped mesh compartment for laundry.
Kate Spade New York Dana Tote
Classic and roomy, this Kate Spade tote bag is the ultimate blend of fashion and function. It's designed with faux leather and features a stylish exposed stitching, making it an ideal bag for everyday commutes and weekend getaways.
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
A glam spring trip wouldn't be complete without equally flawless makeup that will have you looking selfie-ready at any moment. This cult-fave Naked eyeshadow palette features 12 neutral amber hues in finishes ranging from silky mattes to smooth shimmer & sparkling metallics that are perfect for any day or night look.
San Diego Wide Brim Floppy Hat
Imagine yourself wearing this wide brim hat, sunbathing by the pool/beach and reading your favorite book — total main character moment. Plus, the hat features UPF protection, so you won't have to worry about painful sunburns on your face during your spring vacay.
Good American Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Headed somewhere sunny this spring? Stun in this classic one-piece swimsuit from Good American. available in four vibrant colors, this versatile piece provides moderate back coverage and comes with adjustable straps for the perfect fit.
L Space Celine Cover-Up Maxi Dress
Go from pool to bar or beach to boardwalk with this gorgeous cover-up maxi dress. Featuring a sweetheart neck and ribbed texture, this sleeveless, ribbed piece is finished with a leg-baring slit that's sure to turn heads.
Linum Home Textiles 'Fun in the Sun' Turkish Pestemal Towel
Available in five chic colors, this beach towel is handwoven from 100% genuine Turkish cotton and is a warm-weather vacation essential. Not only can it be used as a towel for drying off post-swim, it's light enough to be used as a tablecloth, picnic blanket, or shawl.
Max Studio Smocked Waist Tiered Maxi Skirt
This stunning maxi skirt features a smocked waist and flowy, tiered design that gives us Mamma Mia vibes in red (it's also available in black). It'll keep your legs cool and sunburn-free, and it pairs well with a crop top or over your swimsuit as a chic cover-up.
Dolce Vita Nairi Braided Strappy Sandal
Strappy sandals are a must-have for any spring vacay. Complete your OOTD with these airy sandals from Dolce Vita; they come in four stylish, neutral colors and feature a square-toe design with a lofty cylindrical heel & snake-embossed details.
Savvy Cie Jewels 9.5-10mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings
Accessorize & elevate your spring vacay 'fit with these understated drop earrings. They're subtle yet elegant, featuring a shiny, dangling freshwater pearl on each piece. The gold color is perfect for warmer days, but they also come in silver if that's more your vibe!
Badgley Mischka Collection Juliet Canvas Duffle Bag
Embark on your vacay in style with this travel-ready duffle bag. The well-organized interior keeps all your items secure, while the convertible straps offer comfortable carrying options. In addition, the duffle bag comes with an attached back sleeve that slides over your luggage handles for maximum convenience.
Kensie Collared Split Neck Button-Up Top
This breathable, versatile button-up top is made from 100% cotton and is framed with a split neck & collar. It's great on its own or as a light layering piece and is also available in a flattering sage green.
Hydraflow 40 oz. Capri Tumbler
Staying hydrated is unbelievably important, especially if your spring break plans involve days in the sun and a fun drink or two (or more). This 40-ounce tumbler, which comes in 11 chic colors, is made from stainless steel with trip-wall vacuum insulation with copper lining, keeping your cold drinks cold for hours on end.
Ferragamo 59mm Oversized Sunglasses
Complete your resort look with these chic Ferragamo sunglasses. They come in four shade/frame options, and the oversized shades provide 100% UV protection.
VYB Textured Cover-Up Shorts
Lightweight and stylish, these gorgeous shorts are perfect for those days spent chilling by the pool or walking along the beach. They're made from a breathable cotton blend and feature an elastic waist that'll keep you comfy on all your spring adventures.
Leaders Cosmetics Daily Wonders Too Much Fun in the Sun - Pack of 10
True to its name, these spa-worthy sheets are a lifesaver on those days when you have a little too much fun in the sun. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like cactus and butterfly bush, these sheets deeply hydrate and soothe irritated, overexposed skin.
Aimee Kestenberg Leather Passport Holder
Girl boss meets airport dad with this stylish & uber-functional passport holder. The interior comes fully equipped with two wall slip pockets, four card slots, and passport slip, and the exterior is crafted from high-quality leather.
Olivia Welles Apricot Drop Earrings
Trendily reminiscent of Pantone's 2024 color of the year, these peachy drop earrings are the perfect accessory to top off any warm-weather outfit in your wardrobe. We're obsessed with the design, which features delicate, pear-cut crystals that are suspended from gleaming gold-tone wire backs.
Picnic Time A-Shade Aqua Blue Portable Beach Tent
This portable beach tent will keep you shaded from the sun while still letting the breeze flow through. Featuring UPF 50+ sun protection, the tent is designed with a heavy-duty moisture-resistant floor, two double zippered mesh windows, and a convenient carry bag with shoulder strap. Plus, the lightweight polyester shell & fiberglass 'wire' frame make it super easy to set up and take down.
