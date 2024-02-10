Save Up to 79% Off On Resort Styles & Accessories At Nordstrom Rack: Kate Spade, Good American & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We think we like this little life, because spring is coming. It may not feel like it given all the recent rainstorms & freezing winds, but we're hopeful that we'll soon get to say goodbye to clouds of gray and hello to skies of blue. In other words, we're manifesting ideal weather for our upcoming spring vacay plans, which, of course, involve sunbathing by the pool, strolling along the boardwalk, and watching the sunset on the beach. Unfortunately, channeling our inner Sharpay Evans for spring break can run up quite the bill, from booking flights & hotels to planning your meal budget while also making room for shopping new outfits. But, that doesn't mean its not possible to have it all — and as your go-to shopping girlies, we're here to make it happen. We're constantly keeping tabs on top brands to catch the latest drops & sales, and today, we've got some stellar news for you.

As it turns out, Nordstrom Rack quietly launched an amazing sale on resort-ready styles from top brands like Good American, Kate Spade, Dolce Vita & more. We're talking up to 79% off on everything from clothes & accessories to makeup, luggage, and even sun-protection tents (a total must-have if you're going to the beach-each).

So, if you're ready for all things fabulous this spring, get ready to shop these bigger and better and best deals. Trust us, you're like what you see.