We Can't Keep Our Lips Sealed Over Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Rare Outing With Sister Elizabeth Olsen

Want to see the Olsen sisters unite in a New York Minute? You got it, dude.

Twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, both 37, stepped out with sibling Elizabeth Olsen, 34, for a rare joint public outing in New York City Feb. 6. The trio wore dark coats, with the twins carrying their signature oversized purses and the actress sporting a black wool beanie.

This marks the first time the former Full House child stars, who are retired from acting, have been photographed out with their sister since the three attended the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in October 2016.

As opposed to Elizabeth, whose acting career has skyrocketed in recent years due to her role as the Scarlet Witch in Marvel projects such as The Avengers film series and the miniseries WandaVision, the Olsen twins have largely kept away from the media spotlight for more than a decade, concentrating on their luxury apparel label The Row.

The two were last photographed in public together in November, in Manhattan, two months after Ashley welcomed her first baby, son Otto, with husband Louis Eisner.