Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Fires Back at Tom Sandoval's Claim She Doesn't Help Pay Their Bills

Ariana Madix is clapping back at Tom Sandoval's recent money digs.
On Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 6 episode, the TomTom co-owner claimed his ex failed to help pay any of their bills for over half a year in the wake of their March 2023 breakup, despite still living under the same roof. And now, Madix is telling her side of their financial backstory.
"I have asked repeatedly for years at this point for said bills he's talking about," the 38-year-old said on the Bravo series' latest after-show, released Feb. 7. "We'd always put money in a joint account and then have that account be the one that was hooked up to all of these different things."
However, Madix explained that, when they refinanced their Valley Village home in 2021 to help Sandoval open his bar Schwartz & Sandy's, his bank account became the sole account used to pay their mortgage and other bills.
But when his affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss came to light last year, she cut her former partner of nine years off.
"When we were together, maybe I would have trusted that s--t to be accurate," Madix explained. "But once all this s--t went down, it's like, ‘I don't trust a f--king word you say.' So, if you are going to tell me that I owe you a certain amount of money, you better be able to show your work."
Although, Madix did say she has sporadically given Sandoval cash since their split.
"As for the refinance, I can't prove s--t except I've given him checks for random amounts of money," she noted. "But now, I don't write him checks because I don't believe a word he says about what I actually owe him. Because I also found out the amount of money I was giving him every month was an over-payment."
"So until I get that breakdown," Madix continued, "which I've asked now three different assistants for, you ain't getting s--t from me, because you can't show me what actually this is."
As for why she's even still living with her ex following the Scandoval controversy that blew up both their lives?
"You can't sell the house unless both people agree to sell the house," Madix explained on the VPR's latest episode. "But Tom wants to buy me out and stay there and I'm not just gonna pack up my clothes and hitchhike down the road because Tom offered me a measly sum of money."
"The fact of the matter is he broke the home," she added. "He f--ked all of this up. He doesn't get to do that and then just, I don't know, keep it."
