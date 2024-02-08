Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Fires Back at Tom Sandoval's Claim She Doesn't Help Pay Their Bills

Watch : Ariana Madix Sues Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is clapping back at Tom Sandoval's recent money digs.

On Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 6 episode, the TomTom co-owner claimed his ex failed to help pay any of their bills for over half a year in the wake of their March 2023 breakup, despite still living under the same roof. And now, Madix is telling her side of their financial backstory.

"I have asked repeatedly for years at this point for said bills he's talking about," the 38-year-old said on the Bravo series' latest after-show, released Feb. 7. "We'd always put money in a joint account and then have that account be the one that was hooked up to all of these different things."

However, Madix explained that, when they refinanced their Valley Village home in 2021 to help Sandoval open his bar Schwartz & Sandy's, his bank account became the sole account used to pay their mortgage and other bills.

But when his affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss came to light last year, she cut her former partner of nine years off.