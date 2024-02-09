Exclusive

Why Jesse Palmer Calls Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance a Total Win

Bachelor host and former football player Jesse Palmer combined his knowledge of love and sports to give E! News his take on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance.

Jesse Palmer knows a thing or two about the games of love and football.

Not only is he the host of The Bachelor franchise—and even handed out the roses himself 20 years ago—but he also played in the NFL for five seasons. And while Jesse admits he's torn over who to root for this Super Bowl as both a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, he knows exactly how he feels about team Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Put simply: It's a love story—and baby, he's saying yes.

"I think it's been amazing for the NFL," Jesse told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's been amazing for both of their brands individually. I've looked at it as a win, win, win, win."

Although, he admits he initially had some questions about the new romantics.

"I think any fan looking in on it was wondering about its authenticity and, two, if this was gonna distract Travis Kelce on the field and his performance with the Kansas City Chiefs," the New York Giants alum continued. "And my wife and I were just talking about it this morning, I think it's so great that it's a real thing. Like, I believe that. I think it's a real thing that these two people came together and found out it."

In fact Jesse—who found his forever teammate in wife Emely Fardo—applauds Taylor and Travis for being able to stay in this zone even with their busy schedules. And he couldn't help but note how the "Karma" artist playing cheer captain on game day has only broadened the NFL's audience.

"It's driven viewership, it's driven sales, it's driven people's awareness of the game internationally as well," the 45-year-old shared. "So, all around, I think it's phenomenal."

Disney/Eric McCandless, Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The other thing he's impressed by? How even with all the public attention on their romance, the singer and the tight end continue to stay on the ball.

"He's played his best football of the year when it matters the most," Jesse explained. "So, he's handling the ‘distraction' as well as anybody, and the team is too. This is like a case study in one of, if not the biggest, celebrity in the world with one of the best football players in the world and everybody seeming to be winning."

While fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the Chiefs or the 49ers bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 11, he's hoping to help viewers score a tasty game day through his partnership with Avocados From Mexico.

"Everything's better with guac and Avocados From Mexico," he said. "They taste good, they're healthy and they make the big game day party so, so much better. So, I'm teaming up with Avocados From Mexico to help everybody build a better bowl and build a better watch party."

But before kickoff begins, keep reading to see photos of Travis and Taylor celebrating the Chiefs' AFC Championship Win.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate AFC Championship Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Mama Donna Kelce

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Happy Pair

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis' Dad Ed Kelce

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Tay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hugs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AFC Champion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pure Joy

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Whispers of Love

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason Kelce Hugs Travis Kelce

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ed Kelce Joins the Couple on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All Smiles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce Brothers Unite

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Suite Life

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Scores a Touchdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rooting for the Chiefs

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Arrives With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram / Randi Mahomes

Jason Kelce & Mia Randall, Jackson Mahomes' Sister

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Walks in

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Prepares for the Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes Is All Smiles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Marquez Valdes-Scantling High-Five

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Warms Up

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Is Ready to Play

