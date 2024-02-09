Why Jesse Palmer Calls Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance a Total Win

Watch : Why Jesse Palmer BAILED on Golden Bachelor Wedding

Jesse Palmer knows a thing or two about the games of love and football.

Not only is he the host of The Bachelor franchise—and even handed out the roses himself 20 years ago—but he also played in the NFL for five seasons. And while Jesse admits he's torn over who to root for this Super Bowl as both a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, he knows exactly how he feels about team Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Put simply: It's a love story—and baby, he's saying yes.

"I think it's been amazing for the NFL," Jesse told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's been amazing for both of their brands individually. I've looked at it as a win, win, win, win."

Although, he admits he initially had some questions about the new romantics.

"I think any fan looking in on it was wondering about its authenticity and, two, if this was gonna distract Travis Kelce on the field and his performance with the Kansas City Chiefs," the New York Giants alum continued. "And my wife and I were just talking about it this morning, I think it's so great that it's a real thing. Like, I believe that. I think it's a real thing that these two people came together and found out it."