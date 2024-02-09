Why Jesse Palmer Calls Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance a Total Win

Jesse Palmer knows a thing or two about the games of love and football.
Not only is he the host of The Bachelor franchise—and even handed out the roses himself 20 years ago—but he also played in the NFL for five seasons. And while Jesse admits he's torn over who to root for this Super Bowl as both a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, he knows exactly how he feels about team Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Put simply: It's a love story—and baby, he's saying yes.
"I think it's been amazing for the NFL," Jesse told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's been amazing for both of their brands individually. I've looked at it as a win, win, win, win."
Although, he admits he initially had some questions about the new romantics.
"I think any fan looking in on it was wondering about its authenticity and, two, if this was gonna distract Travis Kelce on the field and his performance with the Kansas City Chiefs," the New York Giants alum continued. "And my wife and I were just talking about it this morning, I think it's so great that it's a real thing. Like, I believe that. I think it's a real thing that these two people came together and found out it."
In fact Jesse—who found his forever teammate in wife Emely Fardo—applauds Taylor and Travis for being able to stay in this zone even with their busy schedules. And he couldn't help but note how the "Karma" artist playing cheer captain on game day has only broadened the NFL's audience.
"It's driven viewership, it's driven sales, it's driven people's awareness of the game internationally as well," the 45-year-old shared. "So, all around, I think it's phenomenal."
The other thing he's impressed by? How even with all the public attention on their romance, the singer and the tight end continue to stay on the ball.
"He's played his best football of the year when it matters the most," Jesse explained. "So, he's handling the ‘distraction' as well as anybody, and the team is too. This is like a case study in one of, if not the biggest, celebrity in the world with one of the best football players in the world and everybody seeming to be winning."
While fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the Chiefs or the 49ers bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 11, he's hoping to help viewers score a tasty game day through his partnership with Avocados From Mexico.
"Everything's better with guac and Avocados From Mexico," he said. "They taste good, they're healthy and they make the big game day party so, so much better. So, I'm teaming up with Avocados From Mexico to help everybody build a better bowl and build a better watch party."
