Kelly Rowland Weighs in on Jay-Z’s Grammys Speech About Beyoncé

Watch : Kelly Rowland Praises Jay-Z For Defending Beyoncé in GRAMMYs Speech

In fact, Kelly Rowland recently praised Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) for his heartfelt shoutout to wife Beyoncé while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 66th Grammys.

"Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me," she told Entertainment Tonight Feb. 6. "I couldn't be more proud of him."

Kelly, who made up one-third of Destiny's Child with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, emphasized the influence of the "Empire State of Mind" rapper's speech.

"I'm just really happy for a lot of things that he said," the 42-year-old continued. "I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage."

During his Feb. 4 speech, reflected on the Recording Academy's treatment of Black artists and specifically highlighted Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff—who boycotted the 1989 Grammys after their category, which awarded the duo the first rap Grammy ever, wasn't televised—and the late DMX, who was also snubbed in 1998.