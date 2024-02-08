Kelly Rowland Weighs in on Jay-Z’s Grammys Speech About Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland shared her reaction days after Jay-Z’s Feb. 4 speech honoring Beyoncé and other Black artists snubbed by the Grammys.

Watch: Kelly Rowland Praises Jay-Z For Defending Beyoncé in GRAMMYs Speech

Ladies, you don't have to leave your man at home all the time. 

In fact, Kelly Rowland recently praised Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) for his heartfelt shoutout to wife Beyoncé while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 66th Grammys. 

"Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me," she told Entertainment Tonight Feb. 6. "I couldn't be more proud of him." 

Kelly, who made up one-third of Destiny's Child with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, emphasized the influence of the "Empire State of Mind" rapper's speech. 

"I'm just really happy for a lot of things that he said," the 42-year-old continued. "I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage."

During his Feb. 4 speech, reflected on the Recording Academy's treatment of Black artists and specifically highlighted Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff—who boycotted the 1989 Grammys after their category, which awarded the duo the first rap Grammy ever, wasn't televised—and the late DMX, who was also snubbed in 1998.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Nights

He further exemplified his point by noting Beyoncé's record-holding 32 Grammy wins—and how even that doesn't fully recognize her artistry.

"We want y'all to get it right," Jay-Z said in his speech. "We love y'all, we want y'all to get it right—at least get it close to right. Obviously it's subjective because it's music and it's opinion-based but some things—I don't want to embarrass this young lady but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics that doesn't work." 

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

But the "Run this Town" rapper ended on a hopeful note. 

"We've gotta keep showing up," he continued. "Just keep showing up—forget the Grammys—you gotta keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you think you deserve—until they call you chairman, until they call you a genius, until they call you the greatest of all time." 

And Jay-Z wasn't the only one to walk away a winner at the 66th Grammys. Read on for the full list.

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
WINNER: "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

