Drop Everything Now and See Taylor Swift Cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

Stay stay stay and see Taylor Swift at the 2024 Super Bowl. The singer arrived at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch: Taylor Swift Made it to the 2024 Super Bowl

You heard the rumors from Inez. You can't believe a word she says (most times), but this time it was true: Taylor Swift is at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Flying back from her Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo, the singer arrived at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in the great war against the Francisco 49ers.

And best believe when Taylor walked in the room, she made the whole place shimmer. For the big game, the "Bejeweled" artist sported a black crochet suspend corset from Dion Lee, a pair of Area pants featuring sparkling cut-outs and her red lip, classic. She also wasn't The (only) 1 in her suite as Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Travis' mom Donna Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce all joined her in rooting on the Chiefs. 

Of course, Taylor attending the Super Bowl isn't exactly beyond fans' wildest dreams. After all, she's gone to several of Travis' games this season—with this being what she hopes will be lucky no. 13.

And as the Chiefs strive to get another Super Bowl ring, some couldn't help but wonder if the tight end also had paper rings on the brain.

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

"I'm focused on getting this ring," Travis told reporters during a Feb. 5 press conference, emphasizing his goal of making the team back-to-back champions, "and that's all my mind's focused on right now."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Granted, the Chiefs aren't out of the woods yet as there's still a lot of game left. But if they do get the W, then both Travis and Taylor will have scored major victories this month. Last week, she not only won two Grammys—including Album of the Year for Midnights—but she also announced her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department.

So as viewers wait to see who will fill in the blank space on the Vince Lombardi trophy, check out more photos of Taylor at the game.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Squad

Taylor appears with Blake LivelyAshley Avignone, Ice SpiceJason Kelce, his and Travis' mom Donna Kelce and her own mom Andrea Swift in a luxury suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Go Travis

Taylor and her squad cheer on her boyfriend and the Chiefs.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

All Smiles

Taylor beams inside the suite.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Blake Lively

The singer chats with her friend.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Pledge of Allegiance

The group stands up.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Game Time

Time to play!

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Squeeze My Hand

Taylor grabs pal Lana Del Rey's hand after she arrives near the "Karma" singer's seat. 

