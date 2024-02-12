Drop Everything Now and See Taylor Swift Cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

Watch : Taylor Swift Made it to the 2024 Super Bowl

You heard the rumors from Inez. You can't believe a word she says (most times), but this time it was true: Taylor Swift is at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Flying back from her Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo, the singer arrived at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in the great war against the Francisco 49ers.

And best believe when Taylor walked in the room, she made the whole place shimmer. For the big game, the "Bejeweled" artist sported a black crochet suspend corset from Dion Lee, a pair of Area pants featuring sparkling cut-outs and her red lip, classic. She also wasn't The (only) 1 in her suite as Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Travis' mom Donna Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce all joined her in rooting on the Chiefs.

Of course, Taylor attending the Super Bowl isn't exactly beyond fans' wildest dreams. After all, she's gone to several of Travis' games this season—with this being what she hopes will be lucky no. 13.

And as the Chiefs strive to get another Super Bowl ring, some couldn't help but wonder if the tight end also had paper rings on the brain.