Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow Has Officially Weighed in on RHOBH's Esophagus-Gate Controversy

Watch : Sutton Stracke Reacts To Julia Robert's Impersonation

Dr. Terry Dubrow is examining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' perplexing esophagus debate.

After season 13 newbie Annemarie Wiley, who works as a nurse anesthetist, attempted multiple times to discredit costar Sutton Stracke's claim that she has trouble eating because she suffers from a medically diagnosed small esophagus, the Botched star is weighing in on the puzzling controversy.

"It's tough because when a person has a medical condition and you're not their provider, you're only getting incomplete information," the famed plastic surgeon exclusively told E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "So, it puts you in a potentially precarious situation to start making opinions based on the little bit of information you may or may not have."

In fact, Terry agrees with fans who have called out Annemarie for creating drama over something as silly as her cast member's throat anatomy.

"I think if you were to ask Annemarie now if she could go back in time, whether she'd opine in the same way she did previously, I doubt it," he continued. "I think she probably learned a little bit of a lesson from that. But, she's a first-season Housewife and those are very difficult waters to navigate. It takes a few seasons to figure out how to get along with everybody under those pressure situations."