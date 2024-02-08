Exclusive

Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow Has Officially Weighed in on RHOBH's Esophagus-Gate Controversy

Dr. Terry Dubrow is examining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' perplexing esophagus debate.

After season 13 newbie Annemarie Wiley, who works as a nurse anesthetist, attempted multiple times to discredit costar Sutton Stracke's claim that she has trouble eating because she suffers from a medically diagnosed small esophagus, the Botched star is weighing in on the puzzling controversy.

"It's tough because when a person has a medical condition and you're not their provider, you're only getting incomplete information," the famed plastic surgeon exclusively told E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "So, it puts you in a potentially precarious situation to start making opinions based on the little bit of information you may or may not have."

In fact, Terry agrees with fans who have called out Annemarie for creating drama over something as silly as her cast member's throat anatomy.

"I think if you were to ask Annemarie now if she could go back in time, whether she'd opine in the same way she did previously, I doubt it," he continued. "I think she probably learned a little bit of a lesson from that. But, she's a first-season Housewife and those are very difficult waters to navigate. It takes a few seasons to figure out how to get along with everybody under those pressure situations."

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

But while Annemarie and Sutton have since put the esophagus argument behind them, Terry hopes the nurse will put a nail in that coffin come RHOBH's upcoming reunion.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/Trae Patton/E! Entertainment

"I'm looking forward to seeing what happens at the reunion," he noted, "because I'm sure that was adjudicated very strongly. But it's tough. When you put yourself in a situation as a medical provider making opinions with impartial information, it can get you in trouble." 

Terry isn't the first Bravolebrity to give his two cents on Annemarie's polarizing attack of Sutton. The Real Housewives of Miami's resident anesthesiologist Dr. Nicole Martin previously called out her fellow Real Housewife for questioning Sutton's condition.

"It does not matter where you fall on the spectrum—all the way from being a tech to being a doctor—you joined the profession to be an advocate for patients," she shared in a Dec. 22 Instagram video, "and as such, it is not our place to belittle, question or demean a patient's symptoms or diagnosis."

"We are there to facilitate and help the patient through the medical process," she added, "and it was just very uncomfortable and cringey to watch Annemarie belittle Sutton's symptoms in such a way."

See more of our exclusive interview with Terry on E! News tonight, Feb. 8, at 11 p.m. And don't miss Terry on Botched Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!.

Keep reading to see Terry and Dr. Paul Nassif's most unbelievable Botched transformations.

