Does Nick Cannon See a Future With Mariah Carey After Bryan Tanaka Breakup? He Says...

Maybe it isn't a wrap on these two after all...

Though Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey divorced eight years ago, some emotions might still be there. In fact, in the wake of Mariah's split with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and Valentine's Day just around the corner, the 43-year-old is entertaining the prospect of the two getting back together.

"I mean, you gotta ask her!" Nick joked when E! News' Justin Sylvester posed the question to him. "Let me know what she say!"

And when Justin told him that he would, in fact, be talking with the "Endless Love" singer in a couple of weeks, the Nick Cannon's Big Drive star added, "Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It's Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let's do it, I'm with it." (And tune into E! News on Feb. 8 for more with Nick.)

In December, Bryan announced that he and Mariah had decided to part ways.

"Dear friends and fans," he began a lengthy statement on Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared."