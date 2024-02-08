Exclusive

Does Nick Cannon See a Future With Mariah Carey After Bryan Tanaka Breakup? He Says...

Nick Cannon revealed to E! News' Justin Sylvester whether a rekindled romance with his newly single ex-Mariah Carey might be in the cards.

Maybe it isn't a wrap on these two after all...

 Though Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey divorced eight years ago, some emotions might still be there. In fact, in the wake of Mariah's split with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and Valentine's Day just around the corner, the 43-year-old is entertaining the prospect of the two getting back together. 

 "I mean, you gotta ask her!" Nick joked when E! News' Justin Sylvester posed the question to him. "Let me know what she say!"

 And when Justin told him that he would, in fact, be talking with the "Endless Love" singer in a couple of weeks, the Nick Cannon's Big Drive star added, "Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It's Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let's do it, I'm with it." (And tune into E! News on Feb. 8 for more with Nick.)

 In December, Bryan announced that he and Mariah had decided to part ways

"Dear friends and fans," he began a lengthy statement on Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared."

photos
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: Romance Rewind

The 40-year-old also included a sweet shoutout to Mariah's 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with Nick. 

"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," Bryan wrote. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

Billboard / Contributor (Getty)

For his part, Nick keeps his relationship status on the private side. In addition to his twins with Mariah, the Masked Singer host shares is dad to a total of 12 children with mothers Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott.  

Back in November, on an episode of her show Selling Sunset, Bre addressed her status with Nick, with whom she shares 19-month old son Legendary. "I love Nick," she said. "I'm happy with my relationship—however that is—and like, if I date, I date."

Bre added, "I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn't. And even his situations and stuff, I've always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don't get it, and I don't care that people don't get it."

For a complete breakdown of Nick's family tree, keep reading.

Nick Cannon's Big Drive premieres exclusively on Tubi on Feb. 15.

Instagram/Mariah Carey

Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram/Bre Tiesi

Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 2022 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram/LaNisha Cole

Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram/Abby De La Rosa

Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

Instagram/Alyssa Scott

Child No. 12: Halo Marie Cannon

Alyssa gave birth to her and Nick's daughter on Dec. 14, 2022.

The model shared an Instagram video showing the Wild 'n Out star helping to deliver their baby. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

