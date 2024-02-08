Denise Richards Sets the Record Straight on Teasing OnlyFans Collab With Daughter Sami

Watch : Why Denise Richards Doesn't Want Sami Sheen to Get a Boob Job

Denise Richards wants to clarify the meaning behind an OnlyFans post that many people found too wild.

Back in October, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum raised eyebrows with a since-deleted post on the adult subscription platform that asked fans whether she and her 19-year-old daughter Sami Sheen should "do another collaboration soon" on the site. Now, the 52-year-old is firing back at critics and revealing what she meant by her post.

"They're so judgmental to me and people are like, 'How can you do this? Your daughter,'" Denise said on the Feb. 8 episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast. "I didn't collaborate with my daughter."

The Wild Things star, who shares Sami with ex Charlie Sheen, continued, "Did I do a picture with my daughter's faces and I that was on social media? Yes. Did I collaborate with my daughter for like a sexual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f--king-lutely not. That is not true. I haven't even been on my daughter's site. I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry, being judged."