Denise Richards Sets the Record Straight on Teasing OnlyFans Collab With Daughter Sami

Denise Richards wants to clarify the meaning behind an OnlyFans post that many people found too wild.
Back in October, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum raised eyebrows with a since-deleted post on the adult subscription platform that asked fans whether she and her 19-year-old daughter Sami Sheen should "do another collaboration soon" on the site. Now, the 52-year-old is firing back at critics and revealing what she meant by her post.
"They're so judgmental to me and people are like, 'How can you do this? Your daughter,'" Denise said on the Feb. 8 episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast. "I didn't collaborate with my daughter."
The Wild Things star, who shares Sami with ex Charlie Sheen, continued, "Did I do a picture with my daughter's faces and I that was on social media? Yes. Did I collaborate with my daughter for like a sexual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f--king-lutely not. That is not true. I haven't even been on my daughter's site. I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry, being judged."
In fact, Denise–who is also mom to daughter Lola, 18, with Charlie and daughter Eloise, 12, with husband Aaron Phypers—knows all too well what it's like to feel judged over her work.
"Because it's not fair that—whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge—how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she continued. "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--t—I have to deal with this.' It's hard."
Denise joined OnlyFans back in June 2022, as a show of solidarity with then-18-year-old Sami, who started creating content on the site just a few days prior. But that was only part of it.
"When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I'm sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too," Denise explained to Bustle in October. "Then after that, you're perceived as a sex symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual. So that's why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, 'Who cares?'"
And while Charlie initially spoke out against Sami's decision to join OnlyFans, he recently expressed why his opinion changed.
"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," Charlie admitted. "I was just like, 'Oh, this can only go bad.' She's doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others. I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible."