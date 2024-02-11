Don't Pass Up the Chance to See the Sweetest Photos of 49ers' Brock Purdy and Fiancée Jenna Brandt

Before leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, QB Brock Purdy made an even bigger pass—securing his forever with fiancée Jenna Brandt. Huddle up, because we're sharing their sweet story.

By Sarah Grossbart Feb 11, 2024 3:00 PMTags
Brock Purdy is living proof that size doesn't matter when it comes to your draft number. 

Because nearly two years after the NFL quarterback was named the 262nd pick out of 262—earning him the less-than-flattering title of "Mr. Irrelevant" plus the California-based celebration that comes with it—he has a shot at leading the San Francisco 49ers to their first Super Bowl championship in nearly 20 years. 

Earning the starting spot after 2022 injuries to fellow QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, "Earlier this year, there was not a lot of talk or buzz really about myself," the 24-year-old admitted to reporters ahead of the Feb. 11 game. "Not that I listen to it and buy into all of it, but it's almost like: 'Alright, I still have to go and play with that chip on my shoulder and prove to my teammates that I can be the guy for the team.' I feel like I had some stuff to prove still."

And now, "We are in the Super Bowl," he marveled. "Every kid's dream is playing in this game."

So while this nice guy may have finished last, he has a shot at scooping up two rings this year, having proposed to former college volleyball player Jenna Brandt, 24, before the season kicked off last fall. 

"My Jenna girl forever," the Arizona native captioned the photos from his July 2023 lakefront proposal in Florida. "I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe."

Instagram (jennabrandt3)

The two first huddled up while at Iowa State University, where Brock broke virtually every school record en route to becoming the Cyclones' winningest QB, and Jenna served as the volleyball team's setter for three seasons before transferring some 90 miles away to the University of Northern Iowa. 

By November 2022—mere weeks before Brock would make history becoming the first quarterback to best Tom Brady in his first career start—they had officially kicked off their public relationship with Jenna posting a glimpse of life on the farm, writing, "my roots and my boy." 

His teammate ever since, the pair are just one big play away from forever. Which likely means his current roommate—second-year offensive lineman Nick Zakelj—might soon be looking for new digs. 

Celebrating her bachelorette party in Telluride, Colo., this January, Jenna declared she was "Snowwwwww in love," with her future husband. And proving the kinesiology grad has got a strong pun game, Jenna shared their engagement photos in September, writing she's "Purdy excited to get a new last name." 

As for us, we were happy to tackle their love story, uncovering how the sweet, sporty duo made their way to the relationship end zone. 

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

November 2022

To officially punt their romance into the public eye, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback and the former collegiate volleyball player huddled up in her home state of Iowa. "My roots and my boy," she captioned the snap, which saw the First-Team All-Big 12 comment, "my girl."

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

January 2023

Part of the fam: "full hearts," she wrote after she joined Brock's squad to watch him lead the 49ers past the Seattle Seahawks in the opening round of the playoffs last year. "Family time is big to me," she noted in a team video during her days playing volleyball at Iowa State. "I love hanging out with my family."

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

March 2023

While 2022's very last draft pick now leads a team of 82, his future wife remains his MVP, calling the Iowa State grad her "best friend" in this cute off-season pic

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

July 2023

A little post-game celebration? Weeks after his Florida proposal, the future spouses offered a glimpse at their oceanfront vacation. Among their fave activities: Checking out the beaches in the Bay Area and watching sunsets. 

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

September 2023

"Let the wild ride begin," the kinesiology grad predicted ahead of Brock's 2023 season. A fixture in the stands alongside his parents and siblings, fellow quarterback Chubba and sister Whittney, she wrote in another social media post, "love cheering ya on, BP."

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

November 2023

Amid his Super Bowl-worthy season, the pair paid a visit to their old Iowa State stomping grounds. Wrote Jenna, "Back where it all started."

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

January 2024

His MVP. The winning QB tackled his future wife for a hug after his NFC Championship victory sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl. As she put it in an Instagram post, "The BEST feeling."

