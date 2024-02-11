Don't Pass Up the Chance to See the Sweetest Photos of 49ers' Brock Purdy and Fiancée Jenna Brandt

Brock Purdy is living proof that size doesn't matter when it comes to your draft number.
Because nearly two years after the NFL quarterback was named the 262nd pick out of 262—earning him the less-than-flattering title of "Mr. Irrelevant" plus the California-based celebration that comes with it—he has a shot at leading the San Francisco 49ers to their first Super Bowl championship in nearly 20 years.
Earning the starting spot after 2022 injuries to fellow QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, "Earlier this year, there was not a lot of talk or buzz really about myself," the 24-year-old admitted to reporters ahead of the Feb. 11 game. "Not that I listen to it and buy into all of it, but it's almost like: 'Alright, I still have to go and play with that chip on my shoulder and prove to my teammates that I can be the guy for the team.' I feel like I had some stuff to prove still."
And now, "We are in the Super Bowl," he marveled. "Every kid's dream is playing in this game."
So while this nice guy may have finished last, he has a shot at scooping up two rings this year, having proposed to former college volleyball player Jenna Brandt, 24, before the season kicked off last fall.
"My Jenna girl forever," the Arizona native captioned the photos from his July 2023 lakefront proposal in Florida. "I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe."
The two first huddled up while at Iowa State University, where Brock broke virtually every school record en route to becoming the Cyclones' winningest QB, and Jenna served as the volleyball team's setter for three seasons before transferring some 90 miles away to the University of Northern Iowa.
By November 2022—mere weeks before Brock would make history becoming the first quarterback to best Tom Brady in his first career start—they had officially kicked off their public relationship with Jenna posting a glimpse of life on the farm, writing, "my roots and my boy."
His teammate ever since, the pair are just one big play away from forever. Which likely means his current roommate—second-year offensive lineman Nick Zakelj—might soon be looking for new digs.
Celebrating her bachelorette party in Telluride, Colo., this January, Jenna declared she was "Snowwwwww in love," with her future husband. And proving the kinesiology grad has got a strong pun game, Jenna shared their engagement photos in September, writing she's "Purdy excited to get a new last name."
As for us, we were happy to tackle their love story, uncovering how the sweet, sporty duo made their way to the relationship end zone.