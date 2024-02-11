Don't Pass Up the Chance to See the Sweetest Photos of 49ers' Brock Purdy and Fiancée Jenna Brandt

Watch : Why Taylor Swift May Not Sit By Donna Kelce at Super Bowl

Brock Purdy is living proof that size doesn't matter when it comes to your draft number.

Because nearly two years after the NFL quarterback was named the 262nd pick out of 262—earning him the less-than-flattering title of "Mr. Irrelevant" plus the California-based celebration that comes with it—he has a shot at leading the San Francisco 49ers to their first Super Bowl championship in nearly 20 years.

Earning the starting spot after 2022 injuries to fellow QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, "Earlier this year, there was not a lot of talk or buzz really about myself," the 24-year-old admitted to reporters ahead of the Feb. 11 game. "Not that I listen to it and buy into all of it, but it's almost like: 'Alright, I still have to go and play with that chip on my shoulder and prove to my teammates that I can be the guy for the team.' I feel like I had some stuff to prove still."

And now, "We are in the Super Bowl," he marveled. "Every kid's dream is playing in this game."