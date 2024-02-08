Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Speaks Out After Husband Cory Files for Divorce to End 4-Year Marriage

The Really Good Podcast host Bobbi Althoff announced that she and husband Cory Althoff, who share two daughters, are divorcing after four years of marriage.

Bobbi Althoff is reflecting on her personal life. 

After four years of marriage, The Really Good Podcast host confirmed that she and husband Cory Althoff have broken up.

"As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram Feb. 7. "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person."

"While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife," she continued, "we will always be friends and I will always love him."

In court documents obtained by E! News, Cory—who shares daughters Isla, 19 months, and Luca, 3, with Bobbi—cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup. He also listed their date of separation July 4. 

The document states that the former couple will share joint custody of their children.

E! News has reached out to Bobbi and Cory's reps but have not heard back.

Bobbi began her social media career on TikTok in 2021, where she shared pregnancy updates and her life as a young mother. The account, which still has 1 million followers, is now private.

In 2023, she created a new TikTok account, where she debuted her podcast, interviewing major celebrities like Drake, Jessica Alba and Charlie Puth with a dead-pan humor style—often curating an awkward dynamic with her guests.

"I got the idea in April to start a podcast," she explained on Today in August. "I've always done this character, which is dry humor. And I was like, I'm just going to bring her along for a podcast."

While Bobbi has been open about her journey in motherhood and later skyrocketed to mainstream fame with her podcast, she kept details of her romance close to the vest. As she previously told Cosmopolitan, "I prefer to keep my relationship private."

