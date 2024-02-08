Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Speaks Out After Husband Cory Files for Divorce to End 4-Year Marriage

Watch : Rachel Lindsay Breaks Silence on Divorce From Bryan Abasolo

Bobbi Althoff is reflecting on her personal life.

After four years of marriage, The Really Good Podcast host confirmed that she and husband Cory Althoff have broken up.

"As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram Feb. 7. "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person."

"While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife," she continued, "we will always be friends and I will always love him."

In court documents obtained by E! News, Cory—who shares daughters Isla, 19 months, and Luca, 3, with Bobbi—cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup. He also listed their date of separation July 4.

The document states that the former couple will share joint custody of their children.