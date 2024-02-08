Ariana Madix Fires Back at Tom Schwartz Over Vanderpump Rules Clash

Watch : Ariana Madix Sues Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is still pumping the brakes when it comes to her friendship with Tom Schwartz.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is already proving to be one of the most contentious yet as it follows the tense aftermath of Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. And while much of the cast has thrown their support behind Madix, whose nine-year-relationship with Scandoval ended amid the scandal last year, Schwartz is one of the few who've maintained loyal to his TomTom co-founder.

In a preview for Feb. 13's episode, Schwartz tells Madix she is "not the queen of the group" after she reacts negatively to leaning Schwartz has invited Sandoval on a group trip to Lake Tahoe. In response, she makes her opinion of the 41-year-old quite plain, firing back, "I gave up on you a long time ago, and my life is better for it."

In fact, months after filming that scene, Madix shared insight into her continued frustration with Schwartz.

"He's not wrong bc i've literally never thought or said that," she commented on the Feb. 7 post in reference to Schwartz's queen comment, adding alongside a laughing emoji, "same guy who professes to miss my friendship. Ya right lmao gotta try and knock me down as soon as i remind him i dont fuck with him just to give me another reminder i made the right choice for myself."