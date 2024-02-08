Ariana Madix Fires Back at Tom Schwartz Over Vanderpump Rules Clash

Ariana Madix did not hold back when it came ot her feelings about Tom Schwartz after a Vanderpump Rules preview was released in which the two clash over Tom Sandoval.

Watch: Ariana Madix Sues Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is still pumping the brakes when it comes to her friendship with Tom Schwartz

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is already proving to be one of the most contentious yet as it follows the tense aftermath of Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. And while much of the cast has thrown their support behind Madix, whose nine-year-relationship with Scandoval ended amid the scandal last year, Schwartz is one of the few who've maintained loyal to his TomTom co-founder.

In a preview for Feb. 13's episode, Schwartz tells Madix she is "not the queen of the group" after she reacts negatively to leaning Schwartz has invited Sandoval on a group trip to Lake Tahoe. In response, she makes her opinion of the 41-year-old quite plain, firing back, "I gave up on you a long time ago, and my life is better for it."

In fact, months after filming that scene, Madix shared insight into her continued frustration with Schwartz.

"He's not wrong bc i've literally never thought or said that," she commented on the Feb. 7 post in reference to Schwartz's queen comment, adding alongside a laughing emoji, "same guy who professes to miss my friendship. Ya right lmao gotta try and knock me down as soon as i remind him i dont fuck with him just to give me another reminder i made the right choice for myself."

Only two episodes have aired during the show's 11th season so far, but the tension between the cast members—especially Madix and Sandoval, who are still living in the same house—has already been on full display. 

In the Jan. 30 premiere, Madix returned to TomTom for the first time since learning of Schwartz and Leviss' affair last March—which happened while at the bar. It was a moment that left her more emotional than she'd anticipated, especially when she ended up in the exact seat she'd been in last time. 

"I didn't really expect to feel all of this coming up right now," the Single A.F. Cocktails author admitted in a confessional during the episode. "You think that it's just a place or it's just a chair, it's just a table, whatever. And I've sat at this table so many times, but now that time is really just taking over my memories of this place."

And if the preview for the third episode is any indication, the season promises to continue to deliver both the emotion and the drama. 

But until then, keep reading for everything we know about season 11 so far. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

Instagram/@pennydavidi
Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

Bravo

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Bravo
Raquel Leviss Not Returning

After checking out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona in July, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss confirmed in August she is not returning for season 11. In fact, she stated that she won't be coming back to reality TV at all. 

"Oh, hell no," Raquel told Bethenny Frankel. "No because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Getty Images/Todd Williamson/Bravo
Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Peacock
Ariana Madix Makes Her Love Island USA Debut

While the cast was filming their Tahoe trip, Madix flew to Fiji to make a special appearance on her favorite show Love Island USA.

Instagram/@somethingabouther
Sandwich Celebrations

On Aug. 6, the whole cast (minus Sandoval) was pictured enjoying a tasting at Something About Her ahead of the shop's opening.

Instagram/@martinriese
Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Pictured Together All Smiles

While they made sure to keep their distance from one another, Madix and Sandoval were photographed together for the first time since the explosive season 10 reunion.

The exes reunited for an Aug. 8 water tasting with the rest of their season 11 castmates.

Instagram
Tom Schwart'z New Look

Schwartz debuted bleach-blond hair in August.

Instagram
San Francisco Cast Trip

Season 11 culminates with a group vacation in San Francisco. Madix, Sandoval, Schwartz, Maloney, Kent, Shay, Kennedy and Lewber were all in attendance according to their Instagram Stories touring the Golden Gate bridge and other landmarks.

Instagram
Daniel Wai's Debut

Madix's man joined the cast on their season 11 trip to San Francisco and it seems he's set to make his debut on the show.

Instagram
Coordinating Couple

Madix and Wait coordinated for a night out in SF.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
That's a Wrap

On Aug. 3, Kennedy announced "that's a wrap" on season 11 with a cute pic with Lewber in San Francisco.

