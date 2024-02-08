Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Confession Proves She's a True Mastermind

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs: Taylor Swift Reveals New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Checkmate. Taylor Swift couldn't lose.

While on stage at her latest Eras Tour show in Tokyo, the "Karma" singer revealed the chain reaction of countermoves that went into her Tortured Poets Department announcement at the Feb. 4 Grammys ceremony. It turns out, only her close friends, including producer Jack Antonoff, were aware of the tricks up her sleeve.

"I thought, ‘If I'm lucky enough to get up there and win one thing tonight, I'm just gonna do it—I'm just gonna announce my new album, The Tortured Poets Department,'" she told the crowd Feb. 7. "Luckily enough that ended up happening. My backup plan was that I was going to do it tonight in Tokyo, but thanks to you and your support I was lucky enough to win a Grammy and tell you about it on the stage at the Grammys."

In the days following her wins, Taylor has given more insight into her upcoming album.