Vanderpump Rules Alum Brittany Cartwright Shares Insight Into Weight Loss Transformation

Brittany Cartwright is raising her glass high because she's celebrating herself.
Having decided to kick off a new healthy journey with the help of weight loss program Jenny Craig after welcoming 2-year-old son Cruz, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she noticed a significant change within the first three months of her journey in 2021.
"Once you start seeing results, it's so much easier to stay motivated," Brittany, who has teamed up again with Jenny Craig as an ambassador, told E! News in an exclusive interview, "and the fact that I lost 10 pounds so fast in the very beginning, that was just amazing for me because I was really struggling. Now, I would definitely love to lose some weight, but I'm also just trying to maintain and be the best version of myself for my son."
But it's about much more than the physical aspect: Brittany wants to be a role model for Cruz.
"I just think it's important to show him a healthy routine," added Britney, who shares Cruz with husband Jax Taylor. "Working out is so important to me and for my mental health. I just think that being involved in a good healthy journey is super important for me."
The star of the upcoming VPR spinoff The Valley has also been candid up about her journey with fans, sharing glimpses at her transformation on social media. And though she's received negative comments, Brittany is all about being positive.
"I just feel like it's so important for women to lift each other up instead of tear each other down," the Bravo star shared. "If somebody says something negative to me, I'm going to go on their page and be like, ‘Well, you have beautiful eyes' or something like that, because I feel like you just got to turn the narrative. I don't want Cruz to grow up in a world like this, where there's so much negativity out there."
But no matter what, the 35-year-old—who previously shared she lost 30 pounds during the early stages of her journey—is determined to remain as candid as she possibly can.
"I'm very open and honest about my weight gain, weight loss journey," she noted, "so I just really want to be able to help other women that are going through the same stuff as me."