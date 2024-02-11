Vanderpump Rules Alum Brittany Cartwright Shares Insight Into Weight Loss Transformation

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Claps Back at Appearance Comments

Brittany Cartwright is raising her glass high because she's celebrating herself.

Having decided to kick off a new healthy journey with the help of weight loss program Jenny Craig after welcoming 2-year-old son Cruz, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she noticed a significant change within the first three months of her journey in 2021.

"Once you start seeing results, it's so much easier to stay motivated," Brittany, who has teamed up again with Jenny Craig as an ambassador, told E! News in an exclusive interview, "and the fact that I lost 10 pounds so fast in the very beginning, that was just amazing for me because I was really struggling. Now, I would definitely love to lose some weight, but I'm also just trying to maintain and be the best version of myself for my son."

But it's about much more than the physical aspect: Brittany wants to be a role model for Cruz.