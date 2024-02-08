Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares How She's Preparing for Chemo After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Isabella Strahan has embarked on the next chapter of her health journey.
The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan—who was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in October—detailed her preparations for her upcoming round of chemotherapy treatment. In a Feb. 7 YouTube vlog, Isabella shared a raw look into the process, which included undergoing surgery to have a chemo port implanted on her chest.
"I'm getting my port placed today, which is a device that goes on your chest for administering chemo, getting my blood drawn, all that fun stuff," she sarcastically quipped from her hospital bed. "I'm not excited."
But first, Isabella needed to get an IV and admitted that it's "something I don't want to do."
"I'm gonna take a deep breath in," she said, as a nurse prepared her arm for the needle, "because one time I did that, and it didn't really hurt."
Unfortunately, Isabella's IV didn't stay in and the medical staff had to bring in an ultrasound to locate a stronger vein. But despite the hiccup, the teen kept her spirits high.
"Take two," she said with a smile, before joking with a nurse, "Oh, that's a large needle!"
However, the preparations didn't stop there. As Isabella explained elsewhere in her vlog, "I'm waiting for a kidney test."
"Busy day," she continued. "They just put radioactive dye in my body and then I have a blood draw, and then an EKG, then I have another blood draw, then I have an MRI."
Isabella added, "Not the most fun."
Isabella's latest hospital visit comes nearly one month after finishing radiation therapy for brain cancer. In a Jan. 16 YouTube video, she documented her last day of treatment, saying, "It's been a long six weeks, and I'm very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you."
"You can feel great one day and then horrible the next," Isabella shared at the time. "It's frustrating but it is what it is. You can't really control how you feel."
But Isabella has a strong support system behind her. As her dad Michael previously shared, he believes she is "going to crush" her treatment.
"I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," the Good Morning America host told ABC News in January. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle."
