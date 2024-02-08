Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares How She's Preparing for Chemo After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Michael Strahan's Daughter Hits HUGE Milestone in Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan has embarked on the next chapter of her health journey.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan—who was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in October—detailed her preparations for her upcoming round of chemotherapy treatment. In a Feb. 7 YouTube vlog, Isabella shared a raw look into the process, which included undergoing surgery to have a chemo port implanted on her chest.

"I'm getting my port placed today, which is a device that goes on your chest for administering chemo, getting my blood drawn, all that fun stuff," she sarcastically quipped from her hospital bed. "I'm not excited."

But first, Isabella needed to get an IV and admitted that it's "something I don't want to do."

"I'm gonna take a deep breath in," she said, as a nurse prepared her arm for the needle, "because one time I did that, and it didn't really hurt."

Unfortunately, Isabella's IV didn't stay in and the medical staff had to bring in an ultrasound to locate a stronger vein. But despite the hiccup, the teen kept her spirits high.