Innovative Products That Will Make You Feel Like You're Living In The Future

With all the shopping we do, a product will sometimes enter our lives that changes the game for us entirely. From celeb-approved faves to internet-viral picks, the bar is set pretty high when it comes to things that deserve the shopping golden buzzer. Of course, every now and then, we'll find a product with a genius concept and such brilliant execution that it makes us feel as if we've cracked the cheat code and are living years ahead of everyone else — and, of course, every time this does happen, we can't wait to share the tea with you.

From keyless door locks and self-emptying vacuums to first-of-their-kind pain patches, car diffusers & more, we've rounded up the most innovative finds that have earned shoppers' stamps of approval for going above and beyond in their intended functionalities. If you've been on the hunt for ways to improve your day-to-day routines, or you're just curious to see what all the hype is about, keep reading & get ready to shop your way back to the future with us.