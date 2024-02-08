Britney Spears Reveals She Forgot She Made Out With Ben Affleck

Watch : Britney Spears Throws Shade at Ex Justin Timberlake for “Talking S**t”

Sometimes she runs, sometimes she hides—and sometimes, Britney Spears forgets.

The "Toxic" singer shared that she and Ben Affleck once made out, although she doesn't remember most of the details.

"Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!" she captioned a since deleted Feb. 7 Instagram post featuring the singer with the Oscar winner and Diane Warren from 1999. "He's such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... damn that's crazy!!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that!!!"

She jokingly added, "Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl. Psss I actually forgot."

The same year the photo was taken, Britney started dating Justin Timberlake, who was performing with *NYSNC at the time.

The couple broke up in 2002, but recently made headlines after Britney detailed her relationship with the "Mirrors" singer in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, sharing their decision to get an abortion and how Justin broke up with her through text message.