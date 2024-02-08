Ulta Beauty’s Mini Edition BOGO Sale Let's You Mix & Match Your Favorite Brands, Like Olaplex, MAC & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are a few things that annoy me in my little life. One is buying a full-size mascara, skin cream, hair product, etc. and find that I hate it. Another is decanting my large bottles of product into smaller bottles when I travel. Oh, and spending too much on lipstick, foundations, concealers, and other makeup and beauty products. Which is why I'm so excited for Ulta Beauty's Mini Edition Buy One Get One Free Sale. Until February 17th, you can add dozens of travel-friendly makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, and wellness products to your cart, from brands like Urban Decay, TULA, Clinique, IT Cosmetics, Too Faced, and more, and when you buy one you get one free (you get it). These mini-sized items are perfect for leaving in your gym bag, keeping on your desk at work, trying out viral products, or just creating a Galentine's Day gift basket (this is a hint for my best friend, Rebecca).
There are so many irresistible items attached to this exclusive event. Don't know if COSRX snail mucin is for you? Then try it out. Heard a lot about Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara? Then try it out. Want a styling cream that's TSA-friendly? Then try out this Living Proof product. Again, this is a BUY ONE GET ONE FREE SALE, so you're saving a lot of money and getting a ton of amazing products in mini sizes. You'll see the savings applied in your cart.
Don't believe me? Well, that's your right. Keep on scrolling for the best deals from Ulta Beauty's Mini Edition sale and start adding these best-sellers to your cart before it's too late.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
This lightweight, hydrating Kiehl's cream can leave your skin feeling softer and looking healthier for hours after application. Just apply a dime-sized amount to your face after cleansing and toning. One fan reported, "I will never use any other face cream!"
TULA Blurring & Moisturizing Filter Primer
Get glowing skin and prime your face for makeup with TULA's Blurring and Moisturizing Filter Primer. It can even minimize pores and fine lines, and boost your natural complexion. If you're looking for more TULA products with this BOGO sale, check out the brand's Mini 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream.
Grande Cosmetics Travel Size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Thicker, healthier looking lashes? I'm listening. This Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum does just that with their proprietary lash complex. All it takes is one swipe. This fan raved, "My lashes are now more thick and long and a little mascara goes a long way now!" If you want to do the same for your brows, then check out the brand's Brow Enhancing Serum (also part of the BOGO sale).
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Mini
With a stellar 4.7-star rating on Ulta, from over 16,000 reviews, Benefit Cosmetics' eyebrow gel might just become your next holy grail product. You'll love it because the brush-on gel contains tiny fibers that attach to your skin and hair, creating fuller, lusher brows. Plus, it's water-resistant and long lasting. Want to complete the look? Get the brand's waterproof eyebrow definer pencil (which could be free with Ulta's BOGO sale).
Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
Available in 33 shades, you're sure to find the right match with Tarte's concealer. The brand promises that it offers full coverage for up to 16 hours and it can even help to blur and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. This user noted, "Omg, I cant believe my darkest circles can be hidden with this, loved the result."
OLAPLEX Travel Size No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Cleanse, hydrate, and repair your hair with Olaplex's Bond Maintenance Shampoo. The formula protects your strands, leaving them soft, manageable, and shiny, and it can even reduce damage, split ends, and frizz. Complete the set with Olaplex's Bond Maintenance Conditioner (which could be free when you buy the shampoo).
Urban Decay Cosmetics Travel Size All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
When I interviewed a makeup artist a few weeks ago, she recommended this Urban Decay setting spray to help your makeup "last longer, remain transfer-resistant, and look fresh throughout the day and into the night." And take advantage of the BOGO deal by getting Urban Decay's Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion for free.
IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
IT Cosmetic's full coverage cream is an Ulta bestseller for good reason. Not only can it smooth the texture of your skin, it can also soothe, nourish, help minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and provide SPF 50 sun protection. One shopper reported, "I love this stuff. I've used this for years. I have rosacea and the coverage I get from this is incredible. This does not irritate my skin."
Too Faced Travel Size Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Short, stubby lashes are a thing of the past, when you've got Too Faced's Better Than Sex Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara. With just one swipe you'll get thicker, fuller lashes in a deep black hue. One shopper noted, "This is only product that will make my lashes look long! I refuse to try anything else." Is it better than sex? You decide.
MAC Mini MAC Lipstick
Snag MAC's cult-favorite lipsticks in a mini size, and you'll be so glad you did. It comes in a satin finish or a matte finish, and one reviewer commented that the matte doesn't make your lips "feel dry, and the color stays for a long time even if you eat or drink something." And since it's a BOGO deal, you can buy one shade and get another for free.
IT Cosmetics Travel Size Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
If you want to cover dark circles and under eye bags, then IT's waterproof concealer is for you. It offers up to 24 hours of coverage, with a waterproof, anti-aging formula. If you're still not sure, check out this fan's review, "I was blown away. Best concealer I've ever used and I bought the trial size first just to make sure. I LOVE how it covers my dark circles."
COSRX Travel Size Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
If you've been on TikTok in the past year, you've heard from people praising COSRX's snail mucin. It nourishes, repairs, and plumps your skin, and can enhance your natural glow. Give it a try with this travel size.
Lancôme Travel Size Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara
Every single lash gets a boost with Lancôme's lifting and volumizing mascara. Your lashes not only get a lengthening curl, they also get fanned out, with no clumps. Use it with the brand's lash primer in a mini size for jaw-dropping results (that are also part of the BOGO sale).
Smashbox Travel Size The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
This Smashbox primer was another recommendation from a makeup artist I interviewed a few weeks back. She reported that you can use it "To minimize the appearance of pores, help your makeup last longer and go on more evenly."
Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Cream For Medium Hair
Control frizz, condition your strands, and leave hair smoother, shinier, and softer with Living Proof's styling cream (in a travel-friendly container). Elevate your hair game by also getting Living Proof's Triple Bond Complex to complete the BOGO deal.
bareMinerals Mini COMPLEXION RESCUE Tinted Moisturizer Mineral SPF 30
A tinted moisturizer that's also SPF 30? Yes, please. This bareminerals' Complexion Rescue provides sheer-to-light coverage that can leave skin feeling light and refreshed all day long. This user reported, "the finish leaves you with a seamless natural glow!"
Bumble and bumble Travel Size Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Leave In Conditioner Primer
This bumble and bumble oil does a lot of heavy lifting. Not only does the spray cut frizz and provide intense moisture to your strands, it also provides heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This user glowed, "I love this spray so much! First of all it smells so good, its not oily at all, you could use it many different ways, and it detangles your hair like crazy! Just do 2-3 sprays brush your hair and voila hair is nice, smells good, and no frizz."
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover Mini
Remove your day's makeup with Clinique's silky cleansing balm. Upon application, it transforms from a balm to a silky oil, leaving skin to look glowing and refreshed. Plus, it's ideal for all skin types.
Estée Lauder Mini Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
This Estée Lauder super serum promises to reduce several signs of aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, enlarged pores, and uneven skin tone. Just apply one dropper to your face before you moisturize, both day and night, for radiant, rejuvenated skin.
Beekman 1802 Travel Size Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist
I recently wrote about my love for this Beekman 1802 toner mist. Just spritz it on your face and the blend of goat milk, mugwort, squalene, and hyaluronic acid will keep you skin toned and hydrated. I keep it by my desk and mist my face several times a day when I need a refresh. Enjoy this mini size!
