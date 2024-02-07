How Grammys Execs Used a Golf Cart to Rescue Mariah Carey From Traffic

Nothing was going to keep this butterfly down—not even the rain.
After all, Mariah Carey made a grand appearance on the 2024 Grammys stage to present the first award of the night. However, heavy storms in Los Angeles nearly kept the 54-year-old from the Feb. 4 ceremony at Crypto.com Arena.
"It was about 4:45, we're going live in 15 minutes," executive producer Ben Winston explained on the Feb. 6 episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, "and Patrick Menton, the co-EP who oversees talent, says, 'We're not sure SZA is going to make it back in time for her performance - she went to a hotel to get glammed and she can't get back in. Burna Boy was stuck in traffic, might not make it. And you definitely won't have Mariah, Kacey [Musgraves], Christina Aguilera, and Lizzo. All stuck in traffic.'"
With time running out, the Grammys producers took drastic measures to make sure Mariah made it on time: they grabbed a golf cart to pick her up from her SUV that was stuck in traffic.
Ben explained they even had, "four people running around the side with umbrellas, to make sure she didn't get so wet that she couldn't go on stage."
"We literally drove a golf cart the wrong way up the freeway," he added. "And brought her back so she made it on time."
In the end, the "Always Be My Baby" singer made it in time to present the award for Best Pop Solo Performance to Miley Cyrus, who, while accepting the award, said she nearly missed out on the ceremony.
"I just got stuck in the rain and traffic," she revealed. "And thought I was gonna miss this moment."
"I could have missed the award, that's fine," Miley joked. "But not Mariah Carey."
And they weren't the only celebs to struggle to make it on time. Some didn't make an appearance until after the show had started. For instance, Meryl Streep, who was presenting Record of the Year with son-in-law Mark Ronson arrived during host Trevor Noah's monologue. Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini kept fans up to date as she missed the red carpet altogether due to traffic.
"It's pouring outside," she said in a Feb. 4 Instagram story. "Traffic is in gridlock. We're not going to make the red carpet. Maybe we'll make the show? Hopefully by the award."
"What are you going to do? You're just gonna vibe," the singer continued. "We're just vibing."
