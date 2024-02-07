How Grammys Execs Used a Golf Cart to Rescue Mariah Carey From Traffic

Watch : Newly Single Mariah Carey Shares RARE Photo of Her "Bad Side"

Nothing was going to keep this butterfly down—not even the rain.

After all, Mariah Carey made a grand appearance on the 2024 Grammys stage to present the first award of the night. However, heavy storms in Los Angeles nearly kept the 54-year-old from the Feb. 4 ceremony at Crypto.com Arena.

"It was about 4:45, we're going live in 15 minutes," executive producer Ben Winston explained on the Feb. 6 episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, "and Patrick Menton, the co-EP who oversees talent, says, 'We're not sure SZA is going to make it back in time for her performance - she went to a hotel to get glammed and she can't get back in. Burna Boy was stuck in traffic, might not make it. And you definitely won't have Mariah, Kacey [Musgraves], Christina Aguilera, and Lizzo. All stuck in traffic.'"

With time running out, the Grammys producers took drastic measures to make sure Mariah made it on time: they grabbed a golf cart to pick her up from her SUV that was stuck in traffic.