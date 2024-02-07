Travis Kelce’s Mom Might Be Sitting Next to Fans at Super Bowl Due to “Multimillion” Dollar Prices

Watch : Olivia Culpo Surprises Fiancé's Mom After She Says She Can’t Afford a Super Bowl Suite

Being on Travis Kelce's A-team doesn't ensure a luxe Super Bowl ticket.

Donna Kelce revealed her family may be cheering the Kansas City Chiefs player on from the stands instead of a suite when his team plays the San Fransico 49ers during the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

"You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I'm not in a box," Donna shared on Today Feb. 7. "I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I'm in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."

And she isn't the only NFL family member to express how expensive Super Bowl tickets are. Lisa McCaffrey, mom of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, also noted that the suites were out of her price range. However, Christian's fiancé Olivia Culpo assured fans that the family will be cheering the 27-year-old at Allegiant Stadium.