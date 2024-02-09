Kick Off Super Bowl 2024 With a Look at the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers' Star-Studded Fans

When it comes to these stars, they love the players and the game.
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of A-list support behind them—whether they're playing cheer captain from their couches or on the bleachers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas—when the teams face off during Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11.
In fact, as her first year as a dedicated football fan, Taylor Swift—who dates Travis Kelce—has made her mark with her numerous appearances at games this past season. And while she'll be in Tokyo for her Eras Tour concert the night before the big game, it is possible she'll make it to Vegas to support her guy on the Chiefs.
Among the other dedicated Chiefs fans? Well, they include Kansas and western Missouri natives Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Melissa Etheridge and Heidi Gardner. But while Chiefs Kingdom is full of celebrity super-fans, San Francisco has no shortage of loyal supporters.
In fact, rapper E-40 can often be spotted decked out in 49ers gear during games at Levi's Stadium. And Saweetie even collaborated with the team and fellow Bay Area native P-Lo on the 49ers' playoff anthem "Do It For The Bay." Other stars ready to see the northern California team take on the Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl include star running back Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo as well as longtime members of 49er Faithful Keith Powers, Harry Shum Jr. and Andy Samberg.
However, there's one person who would give both teams the final rose.
"As a former 49er, I technically should be rooting for the 49ers," Bachelor host and NFL alum Jesse Palmer recently admitted to E! News. "I'm also a big Patrick Mahomes fan. So, I'm very torn."
Keep reading to see all the celebrities who will be cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers during the Big Game.