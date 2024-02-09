Kick Off Super Bowl 2024 With a Look at the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers' Star-Studded Fans

Watch : Will Taylor Swift Attend the Super Bowl? Everything We Know!

When it comes to these stars, they love the players and the game.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of A-list support behind them—whether they're playing cheer captain from their couches or on the bleachers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas—when the teams face off during Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11.

In fact, as her first year as a dedicated football fan, Taylor Swift—who dates Travis Kelce—has made her mark with her numerous appearances at games this past season. And while she'll be in Tokyo for her Eras Tour concert the night before the big game, it is possible she'll make it to Vegas to support her guy on the Chiefs.

Among the other dedicated Chiefs fans? Well, they include Kansas and western Missouri natives Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Melissa Etheridge and Heidi Gardner. But while Chiefs Kingdom is full of celebrity super-fans, San Francisco has no shortage of loyal supporters.