Fall in Love With His & Hers Fragrances for Valentine’s Day

The countdown to Valentine's Day has started, and Cupid's arrow is flying fast with the gift you will be giving your boo. But with perfume aisles resembling a fragrance forest, choosing the right V-Day scent can feel as difficult as navigating a blindfolded bouquet toss. Fear not, love! This guide will help you sniff out the perfect potion, whether you're seasoned sweethearts or fresh off the first date jitters.

For the couples who've mastered the art of Netflix and chill, the perfect Valentine's Day fragrance shouldn't just smell alluring; it should make you want to cuddle up for a good whiff. We're aware that not all couples are all about staying in. If your girl loves hiking, biking or just being out in sunshine, consider the light and airy Marc Jacobs Women's Daisy Love Eau So Sweet. It's bursting with notes of raspberry, honeysuckle, and vanilla. Is your woman the belle of every ball and the epitome of classic elegance? Surprise her with the legendary Christian Dior Miss Dior, where notes of rose and mandarin dance with a touch of patchouli for an unforgettable fragrance.

For the man that leaves a lasting impression, gift him a sophisticated cologne, like Bleu de Chanel. Its blend of citrus, woody, and amber notes will surely do the trick. And for the adventurous spirit, Christian Dior Sauvage's fresh and spicy notes of bergamot, pepper, and ambroxan will fuel the thrill.

Budget-conscious lovebirds shouldn't fret! Goodfellow & Co. No. 2 Juniper & Sandalwood men's cologne offers woody masculinity at a friendly price point.

And if you're just starting out on your fragrance journey, embrace the adventure! Opt for a sample set such as the Fine'ry. mini edp perfume gift set, which offers a little bit of everything. This way you can explore each other's preferences and discover new favorites together. It's a fun way to bond and create lasting fragrance memories.

Remember, the most important ingredient in any Valentine's Day gift is the love you share. So, choose a fragrance that reflects your feelings, creates special memories, and maybe even becomes your own love story's signature scent!

Shop our Valentine's Day fragrance picks for him and her below.