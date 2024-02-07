Your Heart Will Go On After Seeing Céline Dion Sing During Rare Public Appearance Céline Dion

This is the power of Céline Dion.
After all, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who has largely stayed out of the public eye amid her battle with stiff person syndrome, delivered a rare singing moment by riffing with Sonyae Elise backstage at the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 4.
In an Instagram video shared by the R&B artist, the pair harmonized a few melodies together—including lyrics like "we're gonna ride together, baby," and "ain't no telling the world"—as they embraced in a side hug, while posing for photos.
Sonyae wore a sparkly purple gown with a matching long cape, while the five-time Grammy winner donned an all-white ensemble with a shimmery gold collar.
"Highlights of an ICONIC night," the 26-year-old wrote alongside her video montage from the night—which also included clips of Victoria Monét and SZA. "So inspired & proud of my girls."
Céline's attendance of music's biggest night marked her first public appearance in several months amid her ongoing struggle with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder, which she announced in December 2022.
And the "I'm Alive" singer was thrilled to not only attend the event, but to present Album of the Year to Taylor Swift for Midnights. After the crowd gave her a standing ovation, she told them, "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."
The 55-year-old also turned her musical outing into a family affair, having her 23-year-old son, René Charles Angélil—whom she shares, along with 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, with her late husband René Angélil—escort her on to the stage to present the night's last award.
