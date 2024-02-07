Your Heart Will Go On After Seeing Céline Dion Sing During Rare Public Appearance Céline Dion

Céline Dion delivered an impromptu performance backstage at the 2024 Grammys as she harmonized with R&B artist Sonyae Elise.

This is the power of Céline Dion

After all, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who has largely stayed out of the public eye amid her battle with stiff person syndrome, delivered a rare singing moment by riffing with Sonyae Elise backstage at the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 4. 

In an Instagram video shared by the R&B artist, the pair harmonized a few melodies together—including lyrics like "we're gonna ride together, baby," and "ain't no telling the world"—as they embraced in a side hug, while posing for photos. 

Sonyae wore a sparkly purple gown with a matching long cape, while the five-time Grammy winner donned an all-white ensemble with a shimmery gold collar. 

"Highlights of an ICONIC night," the 26-year-old wrote alongside her video montage from the night—which also included clips of Victoria Monét and SZA. "So inspired & proud of my girls."

Céline's attendance of music's biggest night marked her first public appearance in several months amid her ongoing struggle with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder, which she announced in December 2022.

And the "I'm Alive" singer was thrilled to not only attend the event, but to present Album of the Year to Taylor Swift for Midnights. After the crowd gave her a standing ovation, she told them, "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 55-year-old also turned her musical outing into a family affair, having her 23-year-old son, René Charles Angélil—whom she shares, along with 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, with her late husband René Angélil—escort her on to the stage to present the night's last award. 

In addition to Grammys night, Céline spends plenty of quality time with her three sons. Read on for all their sweet family moments.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Award Show Duo

Rene-Charles Angelil helped present his mom Céline Dion with the Icon Award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Mother-Son Moment

The pair posed for photos with the singer's award in May 2016.

Instagram

Holiday Time

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health," Celine wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020 alongside a photo with Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, "and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!"

Instagram

Mother's Day Celebration

"Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids?" she captioned this group Instagram photo in May 2021. "What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment…Can it get any better than that ? To be continued All my love, Celine xx…"

Instagram

Family Time

The following year, the Grammy winner shared a new photo with her and late husband René Angélil's three sons.

Instagram

Hockey Game

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 1, 2023. "They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! - Celine xx."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live/Concerts West

A New Day

She hugged her husband Rene and son Rene-Charles after the end of her Las Vegas show "A New Day" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2007.

WireImage/WireImage

Disney Dreams

The threesome smiled at the Happiest Place on Earth during a Disneyland trip in 2007.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Newborn Love

Celine waved to the crowd during a 2011 moment in Las Vegas after the arrival of their twins.

Lyle Stafford/Getty Images

Trip to Montreal

In 2001, when their eldest son was 6 months old, the couple visited Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec.

