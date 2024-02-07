Your Heart Will Go On After Seeing Céline Dion Sing During Rare Public Appearance Céline Dion

Watch : Céline Dion’s Rare Public Appearance Shocks the Crowd 2024 GRAMMYs

This is the power of Céline Dion.

After all, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who has largely stayed out of the public eye amid her battle with stiff person syndrome, delivered a rare singing moment by riffing with Sonyae Elise backstage at the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 4.

In an Instagram video shared by the R&B artist, the pair harmonized a few melodies together—including lyrics like "we're gonna ride together, baby," and "ain't no telling the world"—as they embraced in a side hug, while posing for photos.

Sonyae wore a sparkly purple gown with a matching long cape, while the five-time Grammy winner donned an all-white ensemble with a shimmery gold collar.

"Highlights of an ICONIC night," the 26-year-old wrote alongside her video montage from the night—which also included clips of Victoria Monét and SZA. "So inspired & proud of my girls."

Céline's attendance of music's biggest night marked her first public appearance in several months amid her ongoing struggle with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder, which she announced in December 2022.