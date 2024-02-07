Tish Cyrus Reacts to Billy Ray Cyrus' Claim Hannah Montana Destroyed Their Family

Tish continued, "He had done another show in Toronto and so we all had to go back and forth and it was really hard on the kids. Miley had already gotten Hannah and I was already stressed about like, what are we going to do? Like I couldn't, as a mom, have half my kids in Tennessee and be out here with Miley, like I just could not do that. And so I was like, 'I have to bring all the kids.'"

As Tish explained to host Alex Cooper, she encouraged Billy Ray, 62, to audition for the role. "They love you and they're really interested," she remembered telling her former partner. "Yes, it would be a pay cut but our family could be together."

E! News has reached out to Billy Ray's rep for comment on Tish's remarks and has not heard back.

Looking back, Tish cannot believe how she managed to juggle raising the kids and managing Miley's entertainment career. Ultimately, it was her current husband Dominic Purcell, who she married in 2023, who helped her put everything in perspective. "He made me realize," she said, "what I did is bada--."

"It was not easy, having kids that small out," she continued. "But I just made it work and I took the kids. But it was a sacrifice for everyone."

Check out a guide to Miley Cyrus' family below: