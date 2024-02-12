Rush Over to See Jay-Z, Blake Lively and More Stars at Super Bowl 2024

Watch : Taylor Swift Made it to the 2024 Super Bowl

These celebs didn't fumble their chance to see football's biggest event.

It has been a particularly star-studded season to begin with—given Taylor Swift's love story with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce​—and Super Bowl 2024 looks to be no exception.

Among the many fans sitting in the stands of Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium are Gordon Ramsay and Elon Musk, who are tuning in to see whether it will be the Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers who emerge victorious.

The field was also a star-studded affair ahead of the game, with stars such as Post Malone, Andra Day, Reba McEntire and Daniel Durant, who all performed ahead of the big game. Viewers were also treated to a rare sighting of Rumi Carter, who was joined by her big sister Blue Ivy and dad Jay-Z on the field.

And Taylor is, of course, present and accounted for. The Grammy winner flew halfway across the world to make it in time, having wrapped the Tokyo, Japan, leg of her Eras Tour only one day earlier. She's joined in her box by BFF Blake Lively and her musical collaborator Ice Spice.