Rush Over to See Jay-Z, Blake Lively and More Stars at Super Bowl 2024

The stars have shown up and shown out for Super Bowl LVIII, with Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Paul Rudd being a few of the many who've flown to Las Vegas to watch the 49ers and Chiefs face off.

Watch: Taylor Swift Made it to the 2024 Super Bowl

These celebs didn't fumble their chance to see football's biggest event.  

It has been a particularly star-studded season to begin with—given Taylor Swift's love story with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce​—and Super Bowl 2024 looks to be no exception. 

Among the many fans sitting in the stands of Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium are Gordon Ramsay and Elon Musk, who are tuning in to see whether it will be the Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers who emerge victorious. 

The field was also a star-studded affair ahead of the game, with stars such as Post Malone, Andra Day, Reba McEntire and Daniel Durant, who all performed ahead of the big game. Viewers were also treated to a rare sighting of Rumi Carter, who was joined by her big sister Blue Ivy and dad Jay-Z on the field. 

And Taylor is, of course, present and accounted for. The Grammy winner flew halfway across the world to make it in time, having wrapped the Tokyo, Japan, leg of her Eras Tour only one day earlier. She's joined in her box by BFF Blake Lively and her musical collaborator Ice Spice.

Super Bowl 2024: All the Star-Studded Commercials

All the above and more are in for a real treat, both on and off the field. Not only do the 49ers and Chiefs promise to be a nail-biting matchup, but they'll also get to witness Usher's Halftime Show in person. 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The "Yeah!" singer has big shoes—of his own making—to fill, having promised an epic show. 

"People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance," he told Vogue ahead of his career milestone. "I'm hoping they walk away with something that's healing them. Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we're looking at right now in the present."

But until then, keep reading to see all the celebrities who have flown to Vegas to see the epic showdown. 

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Janelle Monáe & Aitana Rinab Perez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Harry How/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Post Malone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Andra Day

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Daniel Durant

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z & Rumi Carter

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Paul Rudd & Jack Sullivan Rudd,

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lindsey Vonn

