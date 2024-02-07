Top Rated & Best-Selling Mascara Primers That Deliver Thicker, Fuller Lashes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TL;DR: The Best Mascara Primers:
- Editor's Pick: L'Oréal Paris Makeup Double Extend 2 Step Mascara, $9.49
- Budget-Friendly Pick: wet n wild Mega Clear Brow & Lash Mascara, $2.28
- The Fan Favorite: Lancôme Cils Booster XL Enhancing Lash & Mascara Primer, $30
- Waterproof Pick: Grande Cosmetics GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener, $24.95
- Best Curl: Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer, $33
- Best for Lengthening: essence Volume Booster Lash Primer Mascara, $4.99
- Best for Conditioning: Clinique Lash Building Primer,
$19.99$15.77
- Best for Mature Lashes: L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Boosting Primer Mascara, $7.69
Thicker, fuller lashes are always a dream of mine. I want those luxurious arches that make my eyes pop. Now, I've tried lash extensions and applying fake lashes, but it's time consuming. I just want voluminous, defining lashes that are quick and easy, without breaking the bank. So, when I heard about primers, my ears immediately perked up. Mascara primers (or lash primers) not only enhance the volume and length of your lashes with just a swipe, they can also make them stronger. Now let's get into what they do and how you can use them.
What Does a Mascara Primer Do?
Technically, you don't need a pre-mascara primer, but it's an extra step that can really elevate your lash game. Just like a foundation for your skin or a paint primer when you're painting, eyelash primers can prepare your lashes for a smoother, more even mascara application. Not only that, they can add length and fullness to your lashes, while moisturizing and conditioning them. The white coat of the primer gives your lashes a stronger base to attach to, makes sure you're getting a perfect amount of definition and separation, and can even extend the longevity of your mascara.
How Do You Use Mascara Primer?
Applying mascara primer is so so easy. Just start with clean, dry lashes, then curl an even white coat over your lashes from base to tip (as you would mascara). Wait about 10 to 20 seconds for it to dry, and then add your favorite mascara. The white coat will disappear and you'll be left with popping lashes.
To achieve the lashes of your dreams, keep scrolling. These top rated and best-selling mascara primers will prep your lashes to the fullest, trust us.
The Editor's Pick
L'Oréal Paris Makeup Double Extend 2 Step Mascara
This was my first-ever mascara primer and it's the one I go back to time and time again. It makes my lashes look longer and fuller, and I love that it also includes a mascara at the other end, so it's easy to travel with. I've also found that it's made my mascara smudge less (win!).
The Budget-Friendly Pick
wet n wild Mega Clear Brow & Lash Mascara
You simply cannot beat the price of this drugstore primer. Plus, it can be used on your lashes and your brows for length and definition, and includes a blend of soy protein and ProVitamin B5 for a conditioning boost.
The Fan Favorite
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Enhancing Lash & Mascara Primer
Lancôme's Cils Booster XL Enhancing Lash & Mascara Primer is one I've been hearing buzz about for a while. It's packed with a conditioning formula made of vitamins B5 and E to help lashes look thicker and fuller, and can even be worn overnight as a lash mask. One fan reported, "It reduces the clumpy mascara look and puts my eyelashes in a nice even alignment. Makes my mascara look awesome."
The Best Waterproof Mascara Primer
Grande Cosmetics GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener
Even though Grande Cosmetic's mascara primer is water-resistant and smudgeproof, it's still easy to remove with the rest of your makeup. Infused with peptides, it conditions as well as delivers the look of longer, fuller lashes. This reviewer noted, "It's only been about 3 weeks and now my top lashes hit at the crease of my eye. l barely had any lashes at all. I'm really excited about this product!"
The Best Mascara Primer for Separation
Too Faced Better Than Sex Foreplay Mascara Primer
Give your lashes some volume and separation with Too Faced's Better Than Sex Foreplay mascara primer. The brand promises up to 24 hours of improved mascara wear, and delivers a conditioning formula of argan and grapeseed oils to keep your lashes healthy. Is it better than sex foreplay? That's up to you to decide.
The Best Mascara Primer & Mascara Set
Winky Lux Ultimate Lash Cocktail
Valued at $55, you can get this Winky Lux Ultimate Lash Cocktail for just $43. It features their lash primer, plus their So Extra Mascara or ExtravaLash Mascara for delivering fullness and volume, and Detail Oriented Mascara for completing the look. Your lashes will never be the same.
The Best Curling Mascara Primer
Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer
Featuring nourishing cotton nectar, plus floral water that's designed to enhance your mascara's shine, the Dior lash primer is a solid pick. It's gentle, lightweight, and reviewers rave that it effortlessly heightens the curl of their lashes.
The Best Tinted Mascara Primer
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Tinted Primer
If you're not crazy about a white mascara primer, then Maybelline's tinted primer is for you. It lengthens and conditions like other primers, but builds with a darker color. Plus, its serum-infused and vitamin packed base can condition and leave lashes feeling softer after just 4 weeks of daily use.
The Best Mascara Primer for Length
essence Volume Booster Lash Primer Mascara
Fans rave that essence's primer brought "enhanced volume and length that I never thought possible" and "the length it gives is incredible" and that's from over 22,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It also conditions with acai oil and mango butter, and it's under $5.
The Most Conditioning Mascara Primer
Clinique Lash Building Primer
Leave your lashes nourished with Clinique's lash building primer. It features a moisturizing formula for conditioning and can even mend lashes that are a little dry.
The Best Mascara Primer for Mature Lashes
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Boosting Primer Mascara
Backed by over 32,000 5-star Amazon reviews, L'Oreal's primer mascara is a popular choice, especially with those with mature lashes. One fan raved, "Wearing primer before mascara is a game changer-especially once you hit a certain age. This primer makes my lashes look longer, thicker, and stay curled" and another reported, "I am older and have short and sparse lashes. I don't like the look of fake lashes. This gives me the added length and fill to the lash. They look gorgeous."
The Best Mascara Primer for Contact Wearers
Tarte Opening Act Vegan Eyelash Primer
Contact lens wearers, this Tarte eyelash primer is for you. It can instantly lengthen and strengthen lashes, while protecting with vitamin C and olive esters, making it a lash treatment and primer in one. This fan glowed, "Love this product it doubles the length of my lashes."
