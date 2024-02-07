Top Rated & Best-Selling Mascara Primers That Deliver Thicker, Fuller Lashes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

TL;DR: The Best Mascara Primers:

Thicker, fuller lashes are always a dream of mine. I want those luxurious arches that make my eyes pop. Now, I've tried lash extensions and applying fake lashes, but it's time consuming. I just want voluminous, defining lashes that are quick and easy, without breaking the bank. So, when I heard about primers, my ears immediately perked up. Mascara primers (or lash primers) not only enhance the volume and length of your lashes with just a swipe, they can also make them stronger. Now let's get into what they do and how you can use them.