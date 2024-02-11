Score a Look at 49ers Player Kyle Juszczyk and Wife Kristin Juszczyk’s Stylish Romance

He's got that Super Bowl daydream look in his eye. And she's got that reworked sportswear garb that Taylor Swift likes. So basically San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and designer wife Kristin Juszczyk will never go out of style.
Particularly with the onetime aspiring realtor constantly dreaming up new custom pieces.
Years before Kristin signed a deal with the NFL to use their logos in the reworked puffer jackets she's crafted for the likes of Taylor, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner, she was just a girl trying to feel cute while cheering on the boy from the football team.
"My husband has been playing in the NFL for 10 years," the 29-year-old explained to E! News last year of the Harvard alum she met while he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens and she was studying business administration and marketing at Maryland's Towson University. "After about year six, I started getting bored of wearing the same three t-shirts on rotation. I remembered that I had my sewing machine in the garage that would only get used when Halloween rolled around. I started playing around with a few ideas that I had and quickly realized that I had a knack for it."
So while Kyle has been busy collecting stats on the field—ahead of San Francisco's return trip to the big game Feb. 11, the Ohio native, 32, was named to his eighth pro bowl—Kristin is the one making headlines for her gig as the go-to designer for the NFL's MVPs, as in most valuable partners.
"I'm so proud of her," Kyle told NBC Sports Bay Area Jan. 16 after the "twinning & winning" puffer coats the Designs By Kristin founder made for Taylor and Brittany went viral. "And she's extremely talented, and the things she's putting out there are one of a kind. I wanted to make sure she got that credit."
Even if that meant taking on a side hustle as publicist.
A day after he posted videos of Taylor in his wife's designs, Kyle spoke to reporters about seeing her hunched over a sewing machine at all hours of the day. Noting how she often puts 20 hours into every jacket, he said, "I just wanted to make sure she got that credit. At first, the announcers were like, 'Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything!' And I was like, 'Ahh, come on! We got to let people know this was all Kristin.'"
Because, yes, four years into their marriage, he remains his wife's biggest cheerleader.
"Kyle's definitely gotten into fashion a lot since meeting me. He's been having a lot of fun with it," the New York native told Niners Nation. "I ask him his opinion on a lot of things, and he's my model. I always have him try everything on because I need to make sure it looks good on him."
To Kristin, he's a role model in every sense of the word.
"He inspires me so much because there is nobody I know that loves his job every single day," she explained. "That man wakes up with a smile on his face, and he comes home with a smile on his face...it makes me want to go after my dreams, too."
These days they're each making big plays, with Kristin hoping to bring her one-of-a-kind styles to the masses.
"It's such a fun outlet to be able to support my husband while also being creative in my own sense," she explained to the New York Post. "And I'm hoping, possibly, to grow a business from all of this one day, and to actually get stuff out for fans all over with every NFL team so they don't have to wear the same plain T-shirt and jersey, just like how I didn't want to either."
While we wait to see how she'll suit up for the big game, we're breaking down the Xs and Os of how they became teammates.