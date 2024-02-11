Score a Look at 49ers Player Kyle Juszczyk and Wife Kristin Juszczyk’s Stylish Romance

Watch : Olivia Culpo Surprises Fiancé's Mom After She Says She Can’t Afford a Super Bowl Suite

He's got that Super Bowl daydream look in his eye. And she's got that reworked sportswear garb that Taylor Swift likes. So basically San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and designer wife Kristin Juszczyk will never go out of style.

Particularly with the onetime aspiring realtor constantly dreaming up new custom pieces.

Years before Kristin signed a deal with the NFL to use their logos in the reworked puffer jackets she's crafted for the likes of Taylor, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner, she was just a girl trying to feel cute while cheering on the boy from the football team.

"My husband has been playing in the NFL for 10 years," the 29-year-old explained to E! News last year of the Harvard alum she met while he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens and she was studying business administration and marketing at Maryland's Towson University. "After about year six, I started getting bored of wearing the same three t-shirts on rotation. I remembered that I had my sewing machine in the garage that would only get used when Halloween rolled around. I started playing around with a few ideas that I had and quickly realized that I had a knack for it."