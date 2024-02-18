¡Ay, Caramba! Here’s the Ultimate Simpsons Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you can believe it, The Simpsons is turning 35 this year (it's a millennial) – cue couch gag. It's been over three decades of steamed hams, Flaming Moes (or Flaming Homers), and Malibu Stacys. And whether you've watched from the beginning (like me) or have gotten into it more recently, you have to admit that it's the greatest animated show on television (no hyperbole). In order to celebrate the anniversary, and just give me an excuse to search for Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge, and Maggie merch, I've put together this list. You'll find the best gifts for any fan of The Simpsons, which also makes great gifts for yourself, from Funko Pops to t-shirts, coasters, mugs, and more.
For those who love a super specific reference, there's a light switch cover featuring Mr. Burns that says, "Hello, Smithers. You're…quite good at turning…me on" (from Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy, season 5, episode 14). For those looking for a subtle nod to America's favorite family, there's a set of adorable planters. For those who love a good meme, you'll find a sweatshirt with Homer disappearing into the bushes (from Homer Loves Flanders, season 5, episode 16). There's something for everyone (and every season).
So, keep on scrolling for the best Simpsons gifts to add to your collection. Then click, add to cart… or not. Do what you feel like (season 5, episode 7).
Where Can I Watch The Simpsons?
Hulu Subscription
Catch up on current episodes of The Simpsons (season 35) on Hulu. If you're looking to dig into classic eps, you can watch those on Disney+.
The Best Simpsons Gifts for Every Fan
Simpsons Mug
If your feelings about coffee resemble the way that Homer feels about beer, then you need this 15-ounce mug. Can't get enough of that wonderful...caffeine.
The Simpsons Light Switch Cover
Turn your light switch into Smithers' home computer with this switch cover. You can even get it customized with the name of your choice, or you should probably ignore that.
Simpsons Planter Vases
Show your love for The Simpsons family with this adorable planter set, featuring their iconic lower halves. You can also buy them separately for $12.99 each.
The Simpsons Film Theme Fans Stickers
These stickers in the Key of Springfield feature all of your favorite primary and secondary characters, from Krusty to Groundskeeper Willie. The set comes with 50 individual stickers, so you can stick them on your laptop, water bottle, or nuclear reactor.
The Simpsons Record Album Glass Coasters, Set of 4
Commemorate the four best albums in Springfield with these four glass coasters. You'll be humming "Baby on Board" and singing along to "Can I Borrow a Feeling" in no time.
Lionel Hutz Business Card 'The Simpsons' Prop
In this world you only need one business card, and that's Lionel Hutz's from his law firm, "I Can't Believe It's a Law Firm!" Oops, probably shouldn't have this bar association logo here. You can also get two cards or five cards.
Alien Twins Soft Enamel Pins Set
Show your support for Springfield's favorite alien pair with this enamel pin set. Don't blame me, I voted for Kodos.
Moes Tavern T-Shirt
Ah, Moe's Tavern, the bar where nobody knows your name. Grab this t-shirt, order a Flaming Moe (or Flaming Homer), and you're all set.
Simpson Coasters, Set of 4
Rest your drinks in style with this set of Simpsons coasters. They're laser engraved on bamboo and can feature your choice of Duff Beer, Moe's Family Feedbag, Surly Duff Bear, Simpson & Son Tonic, Malk, or Mr. Sparkle.
The Simpsons | Itchy & Scratchy Land | BORT | Metal Stamped Replica Prop License Plate
Itchy & Scratchy Land may be sold out of Bort license plates, but you can get one right here. It measures 12 x 6 inches, and is a must-have for anyone named Bort.
The Simpsons Reusable Snack Bag
Measuring 5.5 x 5.5 inches, this reusable snack bag is lined with food-safe, water-resistant nylon ripstop, so it's perfect for sugar you find on the side of the road, or any other kind of snack. Because, as we all know, first you get the sugar, then you get the power, then you get the women.
Hyp The Simpsons Men's Crew Socks, 5-Pack
These Simpsons socks feature Krusty, Bart, Homer, Bart eating that Super Squishee made entirely of syrup, and a mix of the whole Simpsons clan. They fit men's shoe sizes 6 to 12 and reviewers report that they're soft and comfy.
Simpsons Valentine
It doesn't have to be Valentine's Day for you to gift this mug to someone you love. Featuring Ralph Wiggum before he gets his heart broken by Lisa, it's the perfect way to say, "I choo choo choose you."
The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook: From Krusty Burgers to Marge's Pretzels
Mmmm, food. Recreate 70 of your favorite recipes from The Simpsons with this unofficial cookbook. Finally, you can unwind after a long day with a homemade Squishee and Krusty Burger.
Mr Sparkle Simpsons Mug
Give a nod to your favorite joint venture between Matsumura Fishworks and Tamaribuchi Heavy Manufacturing Concern with this Mr. Sparkle mug. He's disrespectful to dirt!
Homer Simpson Headphone Stand
Keep your headphones rested in style with this Homer headphone stand, that can also be a a great decorative piece on your desk. It's made of durable plastic and measures 8 x 6.5 x 7.5 inches.
Pop! The Simpsons - Homer in Hedges Special Edition
Here's another nod to Homer's famous meme (in Funko Pop form). If you'd like more, there's also Homer watching TV, Duff Man, and Zombie Bart.
The Simpsons Novelty Plush 3D Marge Simpson Face Slippers
Keep your feet cozy in these plush Marge Simpson slippers. They come in sizes S to XL and easily wipe clean with a damp cloth.
Plow King Jacket The Simpsons
Show your allegiance in the Springfield snow plow game with this Plow King Jacket. It comes in sizes S to 3XL and as Linda Ronstadt once sang, "Señor Plow no es macho. Es solamente un borracho."
Men's The Simpsons Bart Eat My Shorts Pull Over Hoodie
Every fan needs a classic Bart Simpson "Eat My Shorts" hoodie. It comes in sizes S to 3XL, and you can also get a classic Simpsons on the couch hoodie or Homer mid-D'oh.
Men's The Simpsons Excellent Burns Graphic Tee
This 3XL t-shirt of Mr. Burns is (say it in his voice), "Excellent." You can also get this tee of Ralph "My Cat's Breath Smells Like Cat Food" Wiggum or this distressed tee of Duff Man.
Also love Star Trek? Then load up on these gifts and fan items that are highly logical.