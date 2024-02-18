¡Ay, Caramba! Here’s the Ultimate Simpsons Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you can believe it, The Simpsons is turning 35 this year (it's a millennial) – cue couch gag. It's been over three decades of steamed hams, Flaming Moes (or Flaming Homers), and Malibu Stacys. And whether you've watched from the beginning (like me) or have gotten into it more recently, you have to admit that it's the greatest animated show on television (no hyperbole). In order to celebrate the anniversary, and just give me an excuse to search for Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge, and Maggie merch, I've put together this list. You'll find the best gifts for any fan of The Simpsons, which also makes great gifts for yourself, from Funko Pops to t-shirts, coasters, mugs, and more.

For those who love a super specific reference, there's a light switch cover featuring Mr. Burns that says, "Hello, Smithers. You're…quite good at turning…me on" (from Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy, season 5, episode 14). For those looking for a subtle nod to America's favorite family, there's a set of adorable planters. For those who love a good meme, you'll find a sweatshirt with Homer disappearing into the bushes (from Homer Loves Flanders, season 5, episode 16). There's something for everyone (and every season).

So, keep on scrolling for the best Simpsons gifts to add to your collection. Then click, add to cart… or not. Do what you feel like (season 5, episode 7).