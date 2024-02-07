Mandy Moore Confesses Getting Married at 24 Took Her Down “Hollow, Empty” Path

Watch : Mandy Moore Reacts to Ex-Hubby Ryan Adams' Public Apology

Mandy Moore is speaking out about a difficult time in her life.

The This Is Us star alum reflected on her decision to marry ex Ryan Adams at 24, which she considered "very young," and how damaging it was.

"I think it was like, a direct response to my own parents splitting up," Mandy admitted on the Feb. 6 episode of the Dinner's on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast. "They had been together obviously since they were like 16 or something and I was so heartbroken and I believed that I found myself in a relationship with somebody that I was like, ‘Oh, I can make a family with this person for this person.'"

The 39-year-old added, "It was obviously not the right situation by any means."

Mandy and Ryan, 49, who first met in 2007, were married for six years before divorcing in 2016. And ultimately, it was a relationship that took over the A Walk to Remember star's life for a time. In fact, she noted that, around their 2009 engagement, she contemplated stepping away from her career in Hollywood altogether.