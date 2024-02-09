29 Early President's Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now, From Le Creuset, Therabody, Pottery Barn & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Is it just us or is February already flying by? We've got a big football game this Sunday, Valentine's Day next week, and a long weekend right around the corner thanks to President's Day. Speaking of the long weekend, President's Day is known for their jaw-dropping sales and massive discounts. But that doesn't mean that you have to wait to save big because tons of your favorite brands are having early President's Day sales starting right now, and let's just say these deals are worth shopping before the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Looking for a new kitchen appliance? You can get one for $100 off at Cuisinart. Want to buy a designer bag for less? Shop Michael Kors for an extra 20% off already discounted handbags or hit up Kate Spade Outlet for an additional 20% off bags that are already up to 78% off. If you've been wanting to upgrade your skincare routine, you can score $100 off the TheraFace PRO, 60% off beauty tools at Skin Gym, or get a free face mask from Peter Thomas Roth when you buy their eye patches. Whatever it is you're looking to buy during President's Day weekend, you can find it on sale right now. Keep reading to find out all of the amazing sales that are happening this weekend.