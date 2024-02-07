TikToker Veruca Salt Shares One-Month-Old Newborn Son Died in His Sleep

Watch : Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Has Died

A social media star is mourning a devastating loss.

Australian TikToker Veruca Salt posted a heartbreaking statement telling followers that her 1-month old son, Cash Harrison Stirling, died in his sleep Feb. 5.

"It is with a heavy heart that I'm writing this," Veruca (real name Kimberley Summer Hartley) said wrote in an Instagram Story Feb. 6, per News.com.au. "My baby died in his sleep on Monday morning. I don't know what happened. He is having an autopsy this week but it is unlikely I'll ever have an answer."

The influencer—who documented her pregnancy and early motherhood journey on TikTok—expanded on why she informed her fans so quickly.

"I'm saying this because people are still commenting on my TikTok's [sic] saying how happy I look with him and ‘just wait for the toddler stage' and stuff and I rlly [sic] can't take it anymore." the 25-year-old, who has since made her Instagram private, continued. "I'm really sorry."