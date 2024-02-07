TikToker Veruca Salt Shares One-Month-Old Newborn Son Died in His Sleep

A social media star is mourning a devastating loss.
Australian TikToker Veruca Salt posted a heartbreaking statement telling followers that her 1-month old son, Cash Harrison Stirling, died in his sleep Feb. 5.
"It is with a heavy heart that I'm writing this," Veruca (real name Kimberley Summer Hartley) said wrote in an Instagram Story Feb. 6, per News.com.au. "My baby died in his sleep on Monday morning. I don't know what happened. He is having an autopsy this week but it is unlikely I'll ever have an answer."
The influencer—who documented her pregnancy and early motherhood journey on TikTok—expanded on why she informed her fans so quickly.
"I'm saying this because people are still commenting on my TikTok's [sic] saying how happy I look with him and ‘just wait for the toddler stage' and stuff and I rlly [sic] can't take it anymore." the 25-year-old, who has since made her Instagram private, continued. "I'm really sorry."
Police in Queensland confirmed there was an emergency call made from Veruca's residence at around 6 a.m. on Feb. 5. The baby boy's cause of death is still unknown—but investigators confirm the infant's passing was not suspicious.
"It's still under investigation and we're awaiting autopsy results," Gold Coast police superintendent Craig Hanlon told News.com.au. "It's obviously a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the mother and the family."
And Veruca—who gave birth to her son on Dec. 19—continues to document her grief journey on social media.
She seemingly quoted doctors, writing "I'm sorry there's nothing else we can do," on a Feb. 6 TikTok and captioned it, "I knew he was dead but there was a part of me that really thought they were gonna wake him up."
And afterward, she responded to a comment criticizing her continuing to post videos amid her son's passing.
"I was literally talking about this with my friends—I was like, ‘It won't take long for me to do something for people to say, ‘That's not how I would act,' from people imagining how it would be,'" she said in a separate Feb. 6 TikTok. "You have no idea because your baby is not dead, mine is, and I found him like that—and it's not happening to you."
As she put it, "If it was happening to you, you would know that bed is the last place you want to be because God forbid you f--king fall asleep—every time you wake up you're gonna forget and you're gonna go to get your baby and he's not gonna be there—you don't get it."