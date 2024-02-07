Beat The Afternoon Slump: The Best Ways To Boost Your Energy & Increase Your Productivity At Work

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Oh, the dreaded afternoon slump. That time between 1-3 p.m. — when our lunches are settling in our stomachs, the sun's midday rays are toasting up the space to peak nap temperature, and our abilities to write an email or sit fully alert in a meeting are rapidly dwindling. If you've ever experienced any of the above, or you tend to feel sluggish, fatigued, and unproductive during this period of the workday, welcome to the club. We've all been there before, and we know just how much of a pain this slump can be (especially when combined with the realization that you still have to get through a few more hours before you can go home & actually relax).
Whether you went to bed a little later than normal last night or you find yourself fighting a daily battle against midday drowsiness, we've got your back. We scoured the internet to find the most popular recommendations for overcoming the afternoon slump and rounded up the best solutions for you. From drinking plenty of water & taking a short break to breaking down projects into smaller tasks & getting organized, we found everything you need to get through each busy workday successfully (a.k.a., not hitting that midday wall of tiredness).
BrüMate Era 40 oz.
First things first, make sure you're drinking plenty of water! If you're feeling fatigued or drowsy during the afternoon, it could be due to dehydration. For a quick energy boost, have a sip of cold, refreshing water from this chic Era tumbler, which comes in a ton of gorgeous colors and two size options. It features an ultra-ergonomic & fully leakproof design with a triple-mode straww lid for stress-free sips & cleaning, an integrated stainless steel straw, a cup-holder friendly base, and a durable handle for easy carrying.
According to one BrüMate shopper's experience with the tumbler, "I have several stanley's, but having a 2 year old, they are not conducive at all. She constantly knocks over my cup and then I have a lake. The brumate era is PERFECT. my toddler can knock it over and not a drop spills out, even when it isn't locked. The sip experience is also top tier."
Corkcicle Sierra Commuter Cup
If you're craving some caffeine to get you through the workday, the Sierra Commuter Cup is the ultimate travel mug designed for people on the go. Available in four stylish colors, the mug is designed with a ceramic-coated interior that keeps your drinks cold for 18 hours and hot for five hours. It's equipped with a spill-proof 360° Sip Lid and features a sleek, slim design that fits bike cages & most cup holders.
One Corkcicle shopper raved, "Love this commuter mug! And is my favorite travel mug, actually the second one I purchased for myself. Purchased another as a gift. Doesn't spill and the push down top allows you drink from any side of the cup"
Poketo Everything Desk Pad
When you feel your energy being depleted due loss of constant focus, stress from deadlines, or weariness from overthinking-turned-procrastination, what may help is writing out some lists and organizing that gorgeous brain of yours. This genius desk pad includes four separate stacks of tear-away sheets for your weekly plan, checklist, ideas, and notes, so you can get your thoughts in order and also jot down anything that crosses your mind as you're working.
Poketo Project Planner
Or, if you feel like you're hitting a wall with all the stuff you're working on, this handy project planner will help you map out & prioritize your tasks so you can finish everything on time. It comes with room for over 100 projects, with each one broken down into concise task lists and monthly timelines. Additionally, it includes open-dated yearly, monthly, and weekly sections for setting & completing goals, along with a new process notes section for jotting down ideas, meeting points, to-dos & more.
The Work Wellness Deck: 60 Simple Practices to De-stress and Recharge Wherever You Work
Sometimes, you can't just power through a midday slump with sheer willpower. In some cases, a break may be just the solution you need to pause, recharge, and dive back into your pile of work with a clear head and increased energy. This nifty wellness deck includes 60 actionable suggestions to help you restore a sense of well-being in the workplace, organized into three categories: Refreshed (mental health), Flow (physical health), and Connect (work relationships). The prompts range from office stretches to help your posture, breathing exercises to mitigate stress, gratitude practices to help maintain a positive mindset, and more. Keep these at your office and/or home desk for easy access to mindful energy whenever you need.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "The work wellness deck is such a mind-opening and reflective thing to have throughout your work day. It helps me stop and connect when I'm feeling overwhelmed or stressed. It's also just a great way to break up a busy work day. I loved it so much that I bought one for a co-worker.'
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Speaking of stress reduction practices, cleaning up your workspace can help put you in a more positive, productive mood and get you past your midday slump. This adorable desktop vacuum cleaner has 10,000+ five-star Amazon reviews and is perfect for picking up crumbs, dust, and other small debris on your desktop. It's tiny but mighty, featuring a 360° rotatng design for easy access in hard-to-reach spots and a cordless silhouette that's easy to hold by hand and navigate.
Vivo 36-inch Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Converter
Feeling drowsy? Get on your feet! It's commonly recommended that you get outside for a short walk and breathe of fresh air to rejuvenate you, but because it's not always possible to leave your desk at any given moment (and who knows when that slump will hit each day), a convertible stand up desk is the next best thing that's 100% worth the investment. This desk-riser has 5,500+ five-star Amazon reviews, and it provides room for both single & dual monitor setups. The keyboard tray raises in sync with the top surface to create a comfortable workstation. The riser comes almost ready to go right out of the box, and it's backed with a three-year Manufacturer Warranty, according to the brand.
Oladance OWS1 Open Ear Headphones
Listening to some bops and bangers can help lift you up out of a midday energy lull. These innovative headphones rest gently and securely on top of your ear to deliver a rich & consistent listening experience at any volume. Because the open-ear design doesn't actually go inside your ear, there's no pinching of the auricle, no blockage of the ear canal, and no pain or damage to your hearing, according to the brand. The earbuds also provide up to 16 hours of continuous play per charge, and they come in a durable carry case.
Multiple reviews on Amazon mention that these headphones are great for work because they deliver great sound but also allow you to remain situationally aware. One shopper reported, "Love the comfort level. Sound quality was okay but get better with time. Don't know why but like all things new, they get better with time. I have them on all day. They forget that they're on most of the time. Highly recommended in an office environment where you need to be aware of your surroundings while connected to your phone. Battery life is great. Last me all day without charging. My favorite headphones so far. Definitely worth every penny."
Benicci Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses
If your eyes are feeling strained & fatigued from staring at a computer screen all day, these blue light-blocking glasses are a lifesaver. Lightweight, flexible & durable, the glasses have 9,600+ five-star reviews on Amazon and block up to 99% of harmful rays from devices, according to the brand.
According to one shopper who called these glasses a "game changer," "I was suffering from headaches from eye strain as a result of using a computer at work for hours and hours. I was skeptical but a colleague encouraged me to invest in blue light glasses. It has made a significant difference since I started using them. The head aches are gone and I feel less fatigued at the end of my work day. I have started using them while I use my personal pc or anytime I'm looking at a screen for and extended time."
Primitives Pawprint Trimmed Box Sign
Keep this paw-some box sign at your desk for a motivation boost whenever you start to feel the midday slump setting in. We're sure your fur baby is super proud of all the work you do, and this inspirational sign is just a little inspirational reminder of that. (For all the cat parents out there, here's a purr-fect version just for you!)
Znewtech Hexagon Rotating Productivity Timer With Clock
If you feel like there's an insurmountable mountain of work on your plate that's making you fall deeper into an afternoon slump, it can be super helpful to break it all down into smaller, bite-sized tasks. Enter: this productivity timer that's perfect for implementing the Pomodoro Technique for time management (typically characterized by 25-minute stretches of work broken by five-minute breaks). The timer is super easy to set up — start & stop each countdown by simply rotating the timer! The screen displays the remaining time, and the volume is fully adjustbale on four levels (High, Mid, Low, Silent).
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Love how simple this was to set up and use! The shape is fun and a great addition to my desk. It's a nice way to help me focus and stay on task without having too much. Love that I can also just see the time as well - keeps me away from and off my phone when I really need to focus"
Date Better Snacks Almond Java Crunch - 6 Boxes
Get yourself out of a midday funk with a yummy, healthy snack that won't leave you feeling bogged down for the rest of the day. These Almond Java Crunch snacks are made from sweet, chewy Medjool dates that are filled with creamy almond butter and bits of crunchy espresso beans. They're covered in organic, fair trae 85% dark chocolate that's free of any soy or emulsifiers, making these bites of happiness the perfect afternoon pick-me-up!
Big Island Coffee Roasters Classic Espresso Bites - Pack of 3
Or, if you need an extra dose of caffeine to keep you going through the rest of the day, these Espresso Bites are as delicious as they are effective. Made with 100% Hawaiian coffee and organic ingredients, each bar contains three espresso shots and 22% less sugar than a 12-ounce double latte, according to the brand. You can enjoy these yummy bites on their own, or mix them with hot oat milk for a delicious vegan latte to go!)
Gctriki Dumpster On Fire Round Mouse Pad
Does this count as a daily affirmation? For some days at work, we say yes. Remind yourself to just keep swimming and hanging on with this adorably funny mouse pad. Made from premium-textured and high-quality Lycra cloth, the smooth surface ensures optimized mouse control and precision.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "First off: Cuteness counts then past that is, its well-made, the turtle design on the top was stitched on. No fear of it coming apart. My mouse slides easily on it. The rubber on it, is thick enough. So many mouse pads are cheap and end up in the garbage."
