Beat The Afternoon Slump: The Best Ways To Boost Your Energy & Increase Your Productivity At Work

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Oh, the dreaded afternoon slump. That time between 1-3 p.m. — when our lunches are settling in our stomachs, the sun's midday rays are toasting up the space to peak nap temperature, and our abilities to write an email or sit fully alert in a meeting are rapidly dwindling. If you've ever experienced any of the above, or you tend to feel sluggish, fatigued, and unproductive during this period of the workday, welcome to the club. We've all been there before, and we know just how much of a pain this slump can be (especially when combined with the realization that you still have to get through a few more hours before you can go home & actually relax).

Whether you went to bed a little later than normal last night or you find yourself fighting a daily battle against midday drowsiness, we've got your back. We scoured the internet to find the most popular recommendations for overcoming the afternoon slump and rounded up the best solutions for you. From drinking plenty of water & taking a short break to breaking down projects into smaller tasks & getting organized, we found everything you need to get through each busy workday successfully (a.k.a., not hitting that midday wall of tiredness).

Shop your way to an energy-filled, more productive you!