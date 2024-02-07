Jury Finds Michigan Mom Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter in Connection to Son’s School Shooting

Watch : Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Jennifer Crumbley has been found guilty in a landmark decision.

On Feb. 6, the mother of Ethan Crumbley—the Michigan teen who perpetrated a deadly school shooting in 2021—became the first parent to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting carried out by their child. Jennifer, 45, was found guilty by a jury on four charges of involuntary manslaughter, one for each of the four victims at her son's school.

"It was very difficult," an unnamed juror said after the verdict was announced, per NBC News. "Lives hung in the balance, and we took that very seriously. The thing that really hammered it home was that she was the last adult with the gun."

Jennifer, who faces up to 15 years per count, had pleaded not guilty to the four charges. She's set to sentenced April 9.

E! News has reached out to Jennifer's legal team for comment but has not heard back.

Ethan, now 17, pleaded guilty as an adult to charges that included terrorism causing death and first-degree premeditated murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.