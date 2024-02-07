Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio Break Up After More Than a Year of Dating

Watch : Landon Barker Shares He Hasn't Yet Held Baby Bro Rocky

It's over for Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio.

Travis Barker's oldest son, 20, and the TikToker, 19, have broken up after more than a year and a half of dating.

"Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together," Landon wrote on his Instagram Stories Feb. 5. "We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!"

This isn't the first time Charli and Landon have called it quits. During the season three finale of her family's Hulu series The D'Amelio Show, the social media star revealed they split following a trip to the Bahamas. However, she confirmed ahead of the episode air date that they had reconciled.

"Now, we're obviously at such a great point together, and it's all amazing," Charli told Us Weekly in October. "Sometimes you take out your frustrations on the wrong people and you just need to know that when you choose to have someone in your life as much as we are in each other's, it's important to be…levelheaded for them and help them make sure that they know what they're worth and so proud."

She continued, "Those little extra things that I think we do now that maybe we weren't doing for a while, and it's just gotten so much better."