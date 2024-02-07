Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio Break Up After More Than a Year of Dating

It's over for Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio.
Travis Barker's oldest son, 20, and the TikToker, 19, have broken up after more than a year and a half of dating.
"Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together," Landon wrote on his Instagram Stories Feb. 5. "We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!"
This isn't the first time Charli and Landon have called it quits. During the season three finale of her family's Hulu series The D'Amelio Show, the social media star revealed they split following a trip to the Bahamas. However, she confirmed ahead of the episode air date that they had reconciled.
"Now, we're obviously at such a great point together, and it's all amazing," Charli told Us Weekly in October. "Sometimes you take out your frustrations on the wrong people and you just need to know that when you choose to have someone in your life as much as we are in each other's, it's important to be…levelheaded for them and help them make sure that they know what they're worth and so proud."
She continued, "Those little extra things that I think we do now that maybe we weren't doing for a while, and it's just gotten so much better."
Charli and Landon started dating in June 2022 after her sister Dixie D'Amelio helped play matchmaker.
"When it happened, I set it up," the 22-year-old said on the BFFs podcast, later adding, "I was just like, saw him, and [was like], 'Why don't you talk to Landon? He seems like a nice kid. Your type, I guess.' And I didn't think any more of it. I don't know. I was being a good older sister."
In fact, the pair spent a lot of time with each other's families—with Landon revealing one of their first dates was an outing with his dad Travis and sisters Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.
"I got a DM from Charli, and I was like, 'F--k it I'm gonna go hang out her,'" he recalled on a September episode of the Zach Sang Show. "We hung out, and then the next day I took her to lunch with my dad and my sisters."
During their time together, Charli and Landon gave fans glimpses into their relationship—including through their social media posts, him supporting her on Dancing With the Stars and her appearance in his "Friends With Your Ex" music video. Still, they kept some aspects of their romance private.
"We kind of treat it like, 'How would a normal person post their relationship?'" Charli told Distractify in September. "You don't have to post it every day to prove that you're still together, and you can have things for yourself, but it's also fun to, you know, to go to events together or do fun things together."
They aren't the only stars to split this year, either. To see more celebrities who've called it quits, keep reading.