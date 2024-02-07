The Best Valentine’s Day Flower Deals That Will Arrive on Time

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all rack our brains trying to think of thoughtful gifts, especially for holidays like Valentine's Day. There can be a lot of pressure to come through with something unique. However, I don't think you should knock the classics. A bouquet of flowers will always be a great way to say "I love you." I love having a vase of fresh-cut flowers on the counter.
I'm such a flowers girl, but they can be expensive. If you are looking for Valentine's Day flowers, I rounded up the best deals I could find. PS, these are also amazing last-minute gifts.
The Best Valentine's Day Flower Deals
1800Flowers
I love 1800Flowers so much that I have had a membership for two years. 1800Flowers has deals all the time. You just need to know where to look. Bookmark this page. Right now, you can save $30 on these colorful roses.
UrbanStems
When I want to treat myself or give an absolutely gorgeous gift, UrbanStems has the most stunning arrangements. Use the promo code WINTERBLOOMS to save 15% on your purchase. My pick is this delicate arrangement with pink and white florals.
Ode à la Rose
Ode à la Rose's everlasting roses are more of an investment upfront, but if you think about it and do the math this is a deal because these preserved flowers last for such a long time. The brand claims that these arrangements will last for a full year. However, I've had this arrangement since 2019 and it still looks amazing. I kid you not.
FTD
FTD has so many beautiful bouquets to fit all aesthetic preferences. Stick to your budget with this landing page full of arrangements under $60. Personally, I think you can never go wrong with some red roses, but there are so many gorgeous options.
The Bouqs
If you want flowers that look truly unique, The Bouqs comes through with some special options you can't get anywhere else. Use the promo code BOUQSDAY to get 25% off sitewide. Currently, I'm obsessed with the Strawberry Sunset bouquet.
From You Flowers
If you think variety is the spice of life, From You Flowers has so many options to choose from. You can definitely find a unique option that your valentine will adore. Use the promo code 11G at checkout to get a 20% discount sitewide. A lot of us associate Valentine's Day with pink and red, but if you want to switch things up, this blue and white bouquet is stunning.
Laura Ashley
If you love the Laura Ashley aesthetic for home decor, you're going to live for the florals. There are so many gorgeous combinations. The other underrated thing I like about these flowers is that you can order them on Amazon and get free shipping. Shipping can be pretty pricey for flowers sometimes, so this is a great money saver.
If you're still shopping for Valentine's Day, you'll love these jewelry pieces under $40 that look much more expensive than they actually are.