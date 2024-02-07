Tish Cyrus Details “Psychological Breakdown” Amid Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Marries Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus is getting vulnerable.

During her 30-year marriage to ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, both she and Billy Ray filed for divorce on separate occasions over a decade before their official split in 2022. Now, Tish is sharing how it was the initial years of the COVID-19 pandemic—during which her husband went to Tennessee and Trish was alone in their California home for two years—that finally gave her the strength to leave her marriage.

"During that period, I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and like, 'What was I gonna do?'" she told Alex Cooper during the Feb. 7 episode of Call Her Daddy, adding of her relationship, "Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. Like I had met him when I was 23, 24."

She continued, "So being alone, and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders, and I was able to just breathe. And smoke pot and garden, and go skinny dipping in my pool. That's what I did during covid. It was hugely transformative."

But just as she was learning how to thrive while being on her own, tragedy struck: Her mom passed away in August 2020.