Christian McCaffrey Weighs in on Fiancée Olivia Culpo and Mom Lisa McCaffrey’s Super Bowl Suite Clash

Watch : Olivia Culpo Surprises Fiancé's Mom After She Says She Can’t Afford a Super Bowl Suite

The San Francisco 49ers running back revealed he had to step in when his fiancée Olivia Culpo offered to buy a private suite for his mom Lisa McCaffrey—who said their family couldn't afford to watch him play in the 2024 Super Bowl from such a pricey viewing location.

"She tried to [buy a suite]," McCaffrey told ExtraTV during a Feb. 6 press conference, "but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play."

Putting his foot down on the situation, McCaffrey added, "I had to nix that."

Lisa and Olivia's Super Bowl clash all began when Lisa confessed that it was too expensive to watch her son's San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Feb. 11 football game from a suite—as we've seen Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift do a dozen times this NFL season.