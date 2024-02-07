Christian McCaffrey Weighs in on Fiancée Olivia Culpo and Mom Lisa McCaffrey’s Super Bowl Suite Clash

Christian McCaffrey is doing a pass interference.
The San Francisco 49ers running back revealed he had to step in when his fiancée Olivia Culpo offered to buy a private suite for his mom Lisa McCaffrey—who said their family couldn't afford to watch him play in the 2024 Super Bowl from such a pricey viewing location.
"She tried to [buy a suite]," McCaffrey told ExtraTV during a Feb. 6 press conference, "but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play."
Putting his foot down on the situation, McCaffrey added, "I had to nix that."
Lisa and Olivia's Super Bowl clash all began when Lisa confessed that it was too expensive to watch her son's San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Feb. 11 football game from a suite—as we've seen Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift do a dozen times this NFL season.
"We looked into a suite," the matriarch explained on the Feb. 1 episode of the Your Mom podcast, "and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia." (The luxe suites for the 2024 Super Bowl are reportedly going for upwards of $2.5 million.)
Olivia later set the record straight when she responded to Lisa's comments in a Feb. 2 Instagram Story, saying, "@lisamccaffrey fake news!"
The former Miss Universe also included a generous update: "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."
But although Christian said "no" to Olivia paying for a suite, the NFL star is all yeses when it comes to her plans for their upcoming nuptials.
"She's definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding so far," McCaffrey admitted at the Feb. 6 press conference. "I give my input when needed, but obviously, her style is unbelievable, and everything she wants I also like."
And even if the McCaffrey brood will no longer live the suite life at the Super Bowl, Olivia and Christian are certainly living the sweet life together.
"Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love," Olivia gushed in an Instagram celebrating their three-year anniversary back in June 2022. "You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."
Keep reading for more of the couple's cutest moments together.