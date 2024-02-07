Christian McCaffrey Weighs in on Fiancée Olivia Culpo and Mom Lisa McCaffrey’s Super Bowl Suite Clash

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey revealed his response to fiancée Olivia Culpo and mom Lisa McCaffrey’s public debacle over buying a suite for the 2024 Super Bowl.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 07, 2024 3:07 AM
Christian McCaffrey is doing a pass interference. 

The San Francisco 49ers running back revealed he had to step in when his fiancée Olivia Culpo offered to buy a private suite for his mom Lisa McCaffrey—who said their family couldn't afford to watch him play in the 2024 Super Bowl from such a pricey viewing location. 

"She tried to [buy a suite]," McCaffrey told ExtraTV during a Feb. 6 press conference, "but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play."

Putting his foot down on the situation, McCaffrey added, "I had to nix that." 

Lisa and Olivia's Super Bowl clash all began when Lisa confessed that it was too expensive to watch her son's San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Feb. 11 football game from a suite—as we've seen Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift do a dozen times this NFL season. 

photos
Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversies

"We looked into a suite," the matriarch explained on the Feb. 1 episode of the Your Mom podcast, "and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia." (The luxe suites for the 2024 Super Bowl are reportedly going for upwards of $2.5 million.)

Olivia later set the record straight when she responded to Lisa's comments in a Feb. 2 Instagram Story, saying, "@lisamccaffrey fake news!"

The former Miss Universe also included a generous update: "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."

Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Christian McCaffrey Addresses Olivia Culpo's NFL Suite Clash With Mom

2

Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Speculation

3

Untangling the Rift Dividing Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Family

But although Christian said "no" to Olivia paying for a suite, the NFL star is all yeses when it comes to her plans for their upcoming nuptials. 

"She's definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding so far," McCaffrey admitted at the Feb. 6 press conference. "I give my input when needed, but obviously, her style is unbelievable, and everything she wants I also like."  

And even if the McCaffrey brood will no longer live the suite life at the Super Bowl, Olivia and Christian are certainly living the sweet life together. 

"Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love," Olivia gushed in an Instagram celebrating their three-year anniversary back in June 2022. "You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."

Keep reading for more of the couple's cutest moments together. 

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

So Proud

Olivia Culpo showed some love to Christian McCaffrey after he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown in October 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Biggest Cheerleader

The former Miss Universe cheered on her man from the sidelines in September 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Engaged!

The couple celebrated their engagement at a garden party in July 2023.

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia and Christian booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

