The Best Sol de Janeiro Scents That are Worth Adding to Your Collection (And TikTok Has Us Obsessed With)

Unless you've been living under a rock, there's no way you haven't already heard about the major hype these body mists have been receiving all over social media. The question, however, is are these tropical scents really worth it? Well, according to hundreds of reviews on TikTok that have garnered over a million views each and reviews by our very own E! editors, they are worth it. But the signature product that launched the Brazilian brand into popularity was the luxe body butter named Bum Bum Cream. The delicious (almost good enough to eat) nutty and sweet notes from its blend of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla nearly broke the internet once reviewers started recommending the products across TikTok. Soon after that, the brand expanded its tropical scent line with new Sol de Janeiro blends that can be used as a perfume mist instead, as well as be paired beautifully with their body butter.

With a range of sweet, spicy, earthy, floral, and fruity notes, these fragrance mists give you all the options you need to help you smell like the tropical vacation of your dreams. Not only does it come in a regular eight-ounce bottle size (which in our opinion can last you FOREVER), it also comes in a mini three-ounce version which you can stash anywhere for a quick on-the-go spritz. So, if you're ready to stock up on all the fragrance mists beloved by reviewers and editors, keep scrolling for the best scents Sol de Janeiro has to offer.