Shawn Johnson East's Tattoo Tribute to All 3 Kids Deserves a Perfect 10

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East paid tribute to her and husband Andrew East's three kids—Drew Hazel, 4, Jett James, 2, and Barrett Madison, 1 month—with a new set of tattoos.

By Sabba Rahbar Feb 07, 2024 1:52 AMTags
Watch: Shawn Johnson East Gets Tattoo Tribute For All 3 Kids!

Shawn Johnson East has vaulted into the world of body ink.

The Olympic gold medalist is now the owner of five new tattoos—four of which are dedicated to her husband Andrew East and their three children: daughter Drew Hazel, 4, and sons Jett James, 2, and Barrett "Bear" Madison, 1 month.

The 32-year-old showed off the new tats on her Instagram Stories Feb. 6, giving followers a look at the fresh ink on her arms that spells out her kids' names. The "Drew Hazel" tattoo features a dreamy, cursive font, while the "Jett James" and "Bear Madison" tattoos have a blocker look, with Jett in lower case and Barrett in all caps. She also displayed a cursive "A" for Andrew on her shoulder.

Shawn rounded out her tattoo collection with a honeybee drawn on her wrist in honor Madison's Reserve, the honey business she owns with her husband and his family.

photos
Shawn Johnson Through the Years

"Sooooo I did a thing," she captioned a video of herself getting inked by a tattoo artist from Salt Lake City's Tiny Tat Club. "Maybe a few things…"

Instagram/Shawn Johnson East

Shawn tattoos come less than two months after she gave birth to son Barrett, who is already fitting right in with Team East. Luckily for Shawn and Andrew, their older children have welcomed their new sibling into the family huddle with open arms.

Instagram/Shawn Johnson

"Jett has actually done really, really well," she recently told E! News. "This little dude is his baby. He wakes up asking about him, he breaks out of his [own] room and breaks into his room. He's in love with him and we try to celebrate that instead of hold him back, which has been really fun."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Likewise, daughter Drew is also obsessed with her new baby brother. "We haven't had to deal with jealousy or he harsh transition with them," Shawn added. "We've had a great experience and they've been little helpers, which has been awesome."

Keep reading for more of the family's adorable moments that truly stick the landing.

Instagram / Andrew East

Welcome Baby Bear

Shawn and Andrew appear with their third baby, son Bear, in December 2023.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East welcomed their third child on Dec. 12, 2023.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Moment With Daddy

The former NFL player already has a sweet connection with baby No. 3.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Sibling Bonding

The newborn shared a hug with big sister Drew, born in 2019, and brother Jett, born in 2021.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Bear-y Cute

The gymnast captioned this cute shot of her thirdborn with the bear emoji.

Instagram

Family of Four

Shawn and Andrew, who tied the knot in 2016, posed with Drew and Jett. She captioned the 2022 portrait, "Just the Hulk and his family."

Instagram

A House Divided

For Halloween 2023, the guys chose their fighters as the girls went for magical vibes.

Instagram

Taking After Dad

"Well… can’t make this up," Shawn wrote in August 2022. "Little dude has a new favorite toy. Giggles, smiles, won’t put it down."

Instagram

Red, White and Baby Blue

The fam was ready for fireworks on July 4, 2022. 

Instagram

Pool Time

Shawn and Andrew relaxed with a swim alongside their kids.

Instagram

Struttin' Her Stuff

Drew modeled her one-piece swimsuit during a family pool day.

