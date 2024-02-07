Shawn Johnson East's Tattoo Tribute to All 3 Kids Deserves a Perfect 10

Shawn Johnson East has vaulted into the world of body ink.
The Olympic gold medalist is now the owner of five new tattoos—four of which are dedicated to her husband Andrew East and their three children: daughter Drew Hazel, 4, and sons Jett James, 2, and Barrett "Bear" Madison, 1 month.
The 32-year-old showed off the new tats on her Instagram Stories Feb. 6, giving followers a look at the fresh ink on her arms that spells out her kids' names. The "Drew Hazel" tattoo features a dreamy, cursive font, while the "Jett James" and "Bear Madison" tattoos have a blocker look, with Jett in lower case and Barrett in all caps. She also displayed a cursive "A" for Andrew on her shoulder.
Shawn rounded out her tattoo collection with a honeybee drawn on her wrist in honor Madison's Reserve, the honey business she owns with her husband and his family.
"Sooooo I did a thing," she captioned a video of herself getting inked by a tattoo artist from Salt Lake City's Tiny Tat Club. "Maybe a few things…"
Shawn tattoos come less than two months after she gave birth to son Barrett, who is already fitting right in with Team East. Luckily for Shawn and Andrew, their older children have welcomed their new sibling into the family huddle with open arms.
"Jett has actually done really, really well," she recently told E! News. "This little dude is his baby. He wakes up asking about him, he breaks out of his [own] room and breaks into his room. He's in love with him and we try to celebrate that instead of hold him back, which has been really fun."
Likewise, daughter Drew is also obsessed with her new baby brother. "We haven't had to deal with jealousy or he harsh transition with them," Shawn added. "We've had a great experience and they've been little helpers, which has been awesome."
Keep reading for more of the family's adorable moments that truly stick the landing.