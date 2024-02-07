Save 36% on Peter Thomas Roth Retinol That Reduces Fine Lines & Wrinkles While You Sleep

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love keeping up with the world of beauty & skincare, you're probably aware of just how much is out there. From innovative red light therapy masks & hair growth serums to celeb-recommended makeup essentials, it seems like there are constantly new ways to upgrade our daily regime. For example, take retinol — we know it's a staple ingredient in skincare for helping improve everything from fine lines & large pores to skin texture, acne & skin tone. But, did you know that these benefits can also apply to our bodycare? If incorporated properly, applying retinol on our arms, legs, etc., can help with fine lines, wrinkles, and more.

Peter Thomas Roth has done exactly that with its innovative PM Body Treatment, which comes with the added benefit of working during the night (hello, beauty sleep!). Right now, you can save 36% on a duo bundle of the treatment at QVC, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on this gamechanging beauty essential. The site is also having some stellar deals on other bestselling picks from the brand, including the Blue Algae Intense Hydrating Mask, Cloud Makeup Removing Gel Cleanser & more.

Shop these items before they sell out!