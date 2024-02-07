Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Mixes Up Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Joey Graziadei totally blanched after making a shocking blunder.
The Bachelor star caused some jaws to drop when he was shown a picture of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and ID-ed her as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"I do know who this person is," Joey confidently said during a Feb. 5 game of How Online Are You? with Betches. "Is it Ruth...Ginsburg? Jinsburg or something like that?"
While he may have gotten her name wrong, Joey does deserve a rose for understanding the story behind Gypsy, who was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving a seven-year sentence for her part in the death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.
"I know that she had something happen where she went to jail," Joey added, "because of her mom."
In fact, the events that led Gypsy—who allegedly suffered years of abuse from her mom as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy—to serve jail time were brought to TV screens everywhere with the 2019 Hulu mini-series The Act.
Joey didn't delve any further on why he guessed Ruth—who served as an influential justice from 1993 until her death in 2020—though fans pointed out that both women are known by three names, share the same letters in their initials and became famous in the legal world.
"Ruth Ginsburg," he pondered one final time. "I don't know what I'm saying."
GRB or RBG? Let's just hope he's better at distinguishing the women on Season 28 of the Bachelor, which kicked off on Jan. 22 with an impressive 32 contestants—the most to ever arrive at the mansion during their first night—vying for Joey's heart. As of Feb. 6, the professional tennis trainer has narrowed his potential suitors down to 16.
And though he's made some serious headway in finding a wife, he recently revealed he still fears he won't walk away with his one true love at the end of the season.
"My biggest worry is just, truthfully, not making the right decision or finding the right person," Joey told People in an interview published Jan. 29, "Or possibly just ending in a way that doesn't end with my forever person."
Keep reading for a rundown of all the contestants competing for Joey's love.