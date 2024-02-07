Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Mixes Up Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Watch : ‘The Bachelor’: Joey Graziadei Finds the "World's Best Kisser" (Exclusive)

Joey Graziadei totally blanched after making a shocking blunder.

The Bachelor star caused some jaws to drop when he was shown a picture of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and ID-ed her as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I do know who this person is," Joey confidently said during a Feb. 5 game of How Online Are You? with Betches. "Is it Ruth...Ginsburg? Jinsburg or something like that?"

While he may have gotten her name wrong, Joey does deserve a rose for understanding the story behind Gypsy, who was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving a seven-year sentence for her part in the death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

"I know that she had something happen where she went to jail," Joey added, "because of her mom."

In fact, the events that led Gypsy—who allegedly suffered years of abuse from her mom as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy—to serve jail time were brought to TV screens everywhere with the 2019 Hulu mini-series The Act.

Joey didn't delve any further on why he guessed Ruth—who served as an influential justice from 1993 until her death in 2020—though fans pointed out that both women are known by three names, share the same letters in their initials and became famous in the legal world.

"Ruth Ginsburg," he pondered one final time. "I don't know what I'm saying."