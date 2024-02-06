Exclusive

SZA Reveals Relatable Reason Why She Didn’t Talk to Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys

SZA revealed exclusively to E! News why she didn't speak with Beyoncé during the 2024 Grammys ceremony on Feb. 4.

SZA is just a normal girl when it comes to Beyoncé.

The "Snooze" singer revealed the relatable reason she didn't get a chance to talk to Queen Bey at the 2024 Grammys, which took place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4.

"I was scared to go over to Beyoncé," SZA exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful."

Summing up why she was so starstruck by the "Formation" singer, SZA added, "I just admire her. She's a masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty and kindness."

While SZA didn't get to have her Beyoncé moment, the 34-year-old did, however, share a conversation with another member of the Carter family. 

"Jay-Z did speak to me," SZA revealed. "I was so grateful. Those are literally my favorite people, and it's so crazy that I be seeing them in real life."

The R&B star went on to state that the "Empire State of Mind" rapper, who took home the Dre. Dre Global Impact Award at the event, is her "all-time favorite."

"Jay-Z means the world to me," SZA gushed. "I'm a Jay-Z stan so bad." 

Talking to one of her idols wasn't the only good thing to happen to SZA at the Grammys. She also took home three awards: Best R&B Song for "Snooze," Best Urban Contemporary Album for SOS and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Phoebe Bridgers collaboration "Ghosts in the Machine."

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Looking toward the future, the singer hopes to expand her impact into projects outside of music as well. For one, she's teamed up for a special performance in partnership with Mastercard for the Priceless Planet Coalition, which is committed to restoring 100 million trees across the globe. 

"I'm trying to dive more into my efforts of how I can help in the world," SZA explained. "I just want to branch out and see what kind of woman I really want to be."

She added, "I feel so blessed and I feel like there's so much that needs to be done, and I have the energy for it."

Keep reading to catch up on all of the winners from the 2024 Grammys. 

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
WINNER: "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

