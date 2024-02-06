SZA Reveals Relatable Reason Why She Didn’t Talk to Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

SZA is just a normal girl when it comes to Beyoncé.

The "Snooze" singer revealed the relatable reason she didn't get a chance to talk to Queen Bey at the 2024 Grammys, which took place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4.

"I was scared to go over to Beyoncé," SZA exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful."

Summing up why she was so starstruck by the "Formation" singer, SZA added, "I just admire her. She's a masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty and kindness."

While SZA didn't get to have her Beyoncé moment, the 34-year-old did, however, share a conversation with another member of the Carter family.

"Jay-Z did speak to me," SZA revealed. "I was so grateful. Those are literally my favorite people, and it's so crazy that I be seeing them in real life."