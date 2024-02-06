SZA Reveals Relatable Reason Why She Didn’t Talk to Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys

SZA is just a normal girl when it comes to Beyoncé.
The "Snooze" singer revealed the relatable reason she didn't get a chance to talk to Queen Bey at the 2024 Grammys, which took place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4.
"I was scared to go over to Beyoncé," SZA exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful."
Summing up why she was so starstruck by the "Formation" singer, SZA added, "I just admire her. She's a masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty and kindness."
While SZA didn't get to have her Beyoncé moment, the 34-year-old did, however, share a conversation with another member of the Carter family.
"Jay-Z did speak to me," SZA revealed. "I was so grateful. Those are literally my favorite people, and it's so crazy that I be seeing them in real life."
The R&B star went on to state that the "Empire State of Mind" rapper, who took home the Dre. Dre Global Impact Award at the event, is her "all-time favorite."
"Jay-Z means the world to me," SZA gushed. "I'm a Jay-Z stan so bad."
Talking to one of her idols wasn't the only good thing to happen to SZA at the Grammys. She also took home three awards: Best R&B Song for "Snooze," Best Urban Contemporary Album for SOS and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Phoebe Bridgers collaboration "Ghosts in the Machine."
Looking toward the future, the singer hopes to expand her impact into projects outside of music as well. For one, she's teamed up for a special performance in partnership with Mastercard for the Priceless Planet Coalition, which is committed to restoring 100 million trees across the globe.
"I'm trying to dive more into my efforts of how I can help in the world," SZA explained. "I just want to branch out and see what kind of woman I really want to be."
She added, "I feel so blessed and I feel like there's so much that needs to be done, and I have the energy for it."
Keep reading to catch up on all of the winners from the 2024 Grammys.