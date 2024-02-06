Crew Member Dies Following Accident on Marvel's Wonder Man Set

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Marvel family is mourning a tragic loss following an on-set incident.

A rigger working on Marvel's upcoming Wonder Man series died Feb. 6 after falling from the rafters while on set, Marvel confirmed.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends," the company said in a statement to Deadline. "And our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident."

The crew member was later identified as Juan Carlos Osorio, 41, of Temple City, Calif., the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News.

The LAPD is not treating the incident as suspicious, with spokesperson Charles Miller telling CNN, "No foul play is suspected." However, police told E! that the investigation is ongoing.

E! News has reached out to Marvel for comment but hasn't heard back.

Wonder Man is an upcoming Disney+ series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley, the latter of whom is reprising his role from Iron Man 3. Based on the comic series of the same name, Abdul-Mateen stars as Simon Williams, a Hollywood actor and stunt man who is thrust into the world of heroes when he gets is own powers and becomes Wonder Man.