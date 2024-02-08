Kyle Richards Reveals What She Needs From Mauricio Umansky to Save Their Marriage

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards got extremely candid about the real root issue of her marriage problems with husband Mauricio Umansky, which led to their separation.

Kyle Richards revealed what could bring her and Mauricio Umansky back together.

Seven months after announcing their separation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got extremely candid about her ongoing marriage issues during an emotional chat with BFF Dorit Kemsley.

"We don't get in fights," the Halloween Ends actress shared during the Feb. 7 episode of the Bravo series. "I mean, if we do get into an argument, it's me. But the bad side of that is you're not communicating. So, often it's like something will bother one of us and we'd just rather be peaceful and not deal."

"I am more the one that will say, 'This upsets me,' and I have that fiery side," she continued, "where he just wants it to be peaceful all of the time. But that's not always a good thing."

Kyle also admitted she felt like an "after-thought" in the real estate mogul's life as he expands his company across the globe.

photos
The Timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation

"Add in the traveling and the work schedules," the 55-year-old continued. "I almost feel like he thinks, 'Give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and be fine.' But I'm telling him it's a lot more than that. We need help."

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

In fact, she believes Mauricio's obsession with his work is actually the root of their problems.

"I'd see him on these phone calls saying, 'We're worried about The Agency,' or this happened or that happened—it's like his child," the mother of four explained. "And whatever was going on he'd do everything he could, all his energy to fix that. So I'm like, 'If we're having an issue, why can't you give that energy that you give to the company?'"

In a confessional, she revealed that, if the dynamic doesn't change, they may not be able to salvage their relationship.

"I've supported him through everything since day one when he had nothing," Kyle noted with tears in her eyes. "And when I told him that we were in trouble, I need you to work through this with me. I needed to feel like I was a priority and that we were a priority. If there's no effort made or put into us, we're not gonna end up together. We'll never survive this."

See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to see Kyle and Mauricio's family together in happier times.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

