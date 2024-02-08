Kyle Richards Reveals What She Needs From Mauricio Umansky to Save Their Marriage

Kyle Richards revealed what could bring her and Mauricio Umansky back together.
Seven months after announcing their separation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got extremely candid about her ongoing marriage issues during an emotional chat with BFF Dorit Kemsley.
"We don't get in fights," the Halloween Ends actress shared during the Feb. 7 episode of the Bravo series. "I mean, if we do get into an argument, it's me. But the bad side of that is you're not communicating. So, often it's like something will bother one of us and we'd just rather be peaceful and not deal."
"I am more the one that will say, 'This upsets me,' and I have that fiery side," she continued, "where he just wants it to be peaceful all of the time. But that's not always a good thing."
Kyle also admitted she felt like an "after-thought" in the real estate mogul's life as he expands his company across the globe.
"Add in the traveling and the work schedules," the 55-year-old continued. "I almost feel like he thinks, 'Give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and be fine.' But I'm telling him it's a lot more than that. We need help."
In fact, she believes Mauricio's obsession with his work is actually the root of their problems.
"I'd see him on these phone calls saying, 'We're worried about The Agency,' or this happened or that happened—it's like his child," the mother of four explained. "And whatever was going on he'd do everything he could, all his energy to fix that. So I'm like, 'If we're having an issue, why can't you give that energy that you give to the company?'"
In a confessional, she revealed that, if the dynamic doesn't change, they may not be able to salvage their relationship.
"I've supported him through everything since day one when he had nothing," Kyle noted with tears in her eyes. "And when I told him that we were in trouble, I need you to work through this with me. I needed to feel like I was a priority and that we were a priority. If there's no effort made or put into us, we're not gonna end up together. We'll never survive this."
