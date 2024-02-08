Kyle Richards Reveals What She Needs From Mauricio Umansky to Save Their Marriage

Watch : Kyle Richards & Daughter Sophia Umansky Open Up About How They Handle "Rough" Time

Kyle Richards revealed what could bring her and Mauricio Umansky back together.

Seven months after announcing their separation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got extremely candid about her ongoing marriage issues during an emotional chat with BFF Dorit Kemsley.

"We don't get in fights," the Halloween Ends actress shared during the Feb. 7 episode of the Bravo series. "I mean, if we do get into an argument, it's me. But the bad side of that is you're not communicating. So, often it's like something will bother one of us and we'd just rather be peaceful and not deal."

"I am more the one that will say, 'This upsets me,' and I have that fiery side," she continued, "where he just wants it to be peaceful all of the time. But that's not always a good thing."

Kyle also admitted she felt like an "after-thought" in the real estate mogul's life as he expands his company across the globe.