Step Inside Sofía Vergara’s Modern Los Angeles Mansion

Now this house is fit for a queen.
Sofía Vergara gave fans a look into her grand Los Angeles estate, which, with the help of interior designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano, the Modern Family star transformed from "a castle in Transylvania" into the Mediterranean palace of her dreams.
"I called her, we clicked and I fell in love with her ideas," Sofía told Architectural Digest in an interview published Feb. 6. "When I handed her my inspiration folder, I realized most of the images were hers."
The home—which has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, three powder rooms and a massive walk-in closet—is decorated with a palette of whites, along with other serene shades of blue, green and yellow. And much of its personality comes from the ornate decor that fills the rooms. In fact, Sofía and Ohara opted to select an array of antiques from Sweden, Spain, France and Italy, like a baronial Spanish tole chandelier in her dining room and gilded Baroque armchairs in the living room.
And some of the 51-year-old's favorite art pieces in her home, which is in L.A.'s Beverly Park neighborhood, are symbols of her success—a horse statue and a painting of a matador proudly displayed in the living room.
"One of my bucket list [items] was to own anything from Fernando Botero, one of the most amazing, prolific artists in Colombia," she admitted. "I always dreamed of having one."
And while her adobe is quite regal, the Griselda star still wanted a place that felt comfortable.
"I'm not afraid to spend money, but it has to be for something practical, not just things that are there to look good," she explained. "I didn't want furniture that is so precious that people would be afraid to use and enjoy it."
But her favorite place in her estate? Her backyard oasis, which includes a pool, hot tub, outdoor dining area and living room space.
"Most of these plants are very beautiful and tropical," Sofía shared. "It made me feel a little bit like I was in Colombia."
And it's since been a place for the America's Got Talent judge to drink her coffee, take meetings and relax. After all, Sofía's goal when decorating her home was to create a space to spend time with loved ones—which she definitely achieved.
"My friends from Colombia find any excuse to visit," she noted. "There's just something about this place that makes guests want to stay. It's special. I still wake up every day thinking, I can't believe this is my life."