Step Inside Sofía Vergara’s Modern Los Angeles Mansion

Now this house is fit for a queen.

Sofía Vergara gave fans a look into her grand Los Angeles estate, which, with the help of interior designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano, the Modern Family star transformed from "a castle in Transylvania" into the Mediterranean palace of her dreams.

"I called her, we clicked and I fell in love with her ideas," Sofía told Architectural Digest in an interview published Feb. 6. "When I handed her my inspiration folder, I realized most of the images were hers."

The home—which has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, three powder rooms and a massive walk-in closet—is decorated with a palette of whites, along with other serene shades of blue, green and yellow. And much of its personality comes from the ornate decor that fills the rooms. In fact, Sofía and Ohara opted to select an array of antiques from Sweden, Spain, France and Italy, like a baronial Spanish tole chandelier in her dining room and gilded Baroque armchairs in the living room.