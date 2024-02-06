Exclusive

Inside Pregnant Bhad Bhabie's Love Story-Themed Baby Shower

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first baby—a girl they're naming Kali Love—with a love-themed party. Catch inside photos of the baby shower.

Bhad Babie is feeling the love.

So much so, the pregnant rapper and her boyfriend Le Vaughn revealed they're naming their baby girl on the way Kali Love in a lavish Valentine's Day-themed party on Feb. 4.  

"We had the best time celebrating our baby girl, Kali Love," Bhad Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) exclusively told E! News. "Everything was perfect, and being surrounded by our closest friends and family was amazing."

And love was certainly all around at the extravagant bash. Heart-shaped arches welcomed friends and family into the venue, which was decked out floor-to-ceiling in red roses, pink balloons and magenta curtains. A giant neon sign baring Kali Love's name hung above Bhad Bhabie's seat, while a giant wardrobe featuring pink baby clothes sat on full display. 

But the theme didn't just stop there. Guests were treated to pink cotton candy, teddy bear party favors and romantic-sounding mixed drinks such as A Kali Love Story, Made w/ Love and Kastle of Love.

 

"For the details, I really wanted a Valentine's Day theme, so "Kali Love Story" just felt right," explained Bhad Bhabie, who wore a scarlet, figure-hugging dress with lace and sheer detailing for the occasion. "It came out better than I imagined and I can't wait to show our baby girl these photos when she gets older."

The 20-year-old added, "It was the best day!"

 

Bryan McDaniels/@misterbmac

Bhad Bhabie's pregnancy comes seven years after going viral on a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, telling the host during a confrontation about her wild behavior, "Cash me outside, how 'bout dah?" She since found fame with her rap career, which includes a 2018 collab with Lil Yachty titled "Gucci Flip Flops."

The "These Heaux" emcee announced her pregnancy in December, sharing a photo of herself baring her growing baby bump. She shared the sex of her baby on the way weeks later in a Marc Jacobs and BARRAGÁN campaign.

To see more from Bhad Bhabie's baby shower, keep reading.

Bryan McDaniels/@misterbmac

Oh, Bhabie!

Antonio Weaver

A Kali Love Story

Antonio Weaver

Love Is All Around

Bryan McDaniels/@misterbmac

Future Mom and Dad

Antonio Weaver

Queen's Throne

Antonio Weaver

Down to the Details

Bryan McDaniels/@misterbmac

Happy Couple

Antonio Weaver

Full Hearts

Antonio Weaver

L Is for Love

Antonio Weaver

Let's Eat

Antonio Weaver

On the Menu

Antonio Weaver

Cheers

Antonio Weaver

Leave a Note

Antonio Weaver

Bear-y Cute

Antonio Weaver

Sweet Treats

Antonio Weaver

A Wardrobe Fit for a Princess

Antonio Weaver

All Dressed Up

