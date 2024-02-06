Inside Pregnant Bhad Bhabie's Love Story-Themed Baby Shower

Watch : Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

Bhad Babie is feeling the love.

So much so, the pregnant rapper and her boyfriend Le Vaughn revealed they're naming their baby girl on the way Kali Love in a lavish Valentine's Day-themed party on Feb. 4.

"We had the best time celebrating our baby girl, Kali Love," Bhad Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) exclusively told E! News. "Everything was perfect, and being surrounded by our closest friends and family was amazing."

And love was certainly all around at the extravagant bash. Heart-shaped arches welcomed friends and family into the venue, which was decked out floor-to-ceiling in red roses, pink balloons and magenta curtains. A giant neon sign baring Kali Love's name hung above Bhad Bhabie's seat, while a giant wardrobe featuring pink baby clothes sat on full display.

But the theme didn't just stop there. Guests were treated to pink cotton candy, teddy bear party favors and romantic-sounding mixed drinks such as A Kali Love Story, Made w/ Love and Kastle of Love.