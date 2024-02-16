How Olivia Culpo Comforted Christian McCaffrey After 49ers' Super Bowl Loss

Olivia Culpo is throwing nothing but love to her fiancée Christian McCaffrey after his 2024 Super Bowl loss.
The former Miss Universe shared a sweet message for the San Francisco 49ers running back after his team lost in overtime at the Feb. 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (See all the stars who made it out for football's biggest event here.)
"Sad because I wish the outcome was different," Olivia wrote in a Feb. 15 TikTok post. "but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and should into becoming better every single day."
The 31-year-old—who announced her engagement to Christian back in April—went on to remind him how much he has accomplished, adding, "I'm so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world."
Noting that her "heart is full of so many emotions," Olivia told followers, "Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much."
And that's not the only way Olivia showed the NFL star love during Super Bowl LVIII weekend. Olivia also paid tribute with her 49ers-inspired attire for the game, arriving at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium clad in stir-up leggings, gold jewelry and a custom BRODenim jacket that read "McCaffrey" across the back.
In fact, picking out a McCaffrey-themed outfit wasn't the only way the Culpo Sisters star made Christian feel special before the big game, which included a star-studded halftime show from Usher and was attended by famous faces like Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Paul Rudd and Leonardo DiCaprio. The 31-year-old also shared a good-luck hug with Christian on the sidelines before the game kicked off.
Atop a Feb. 11 TikTok video of the sweet moment, Olivia wrote, "Last one of the season."
And while his 49ers didn't take home the big win, Olivia has proved she'll always be the running back's biggest cheerleader. Back in January, she gave the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year a special shoutout after his team beat the Detroit Lions to secure a spot in the sporting event.
"Watching the love of your life live out his dream," Olivia wrote atop an Instagram Reel Jan. 28, "is the best feeling in the world."
Alongside the sweet post, she added, "You deserve it all Christian, I love you so so much."
