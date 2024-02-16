How Olivia Culpo Comforted Christian McCaffrey After 49ers' Super Bowl Loss

Olivia Culpo shared a comforting message for her fiancé, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, after his team lost in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 16, 2024 3:00 AMTags
Super BowlCouplesFootballCelebritiesOlivia Culpo
Watch: Olivia Culpo Cheers on Fiancé Christian McCaffrey Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl!

Olivia Culpo is throwing nothing but love to her fiancée Christian McCaffrey after his 2024 Super Bowl loss. 

The former Miss Universe shared a sweet message for the San Francisco 49ers running back after his team lost in overtime at the Feb. 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (See all the stars who made it out for football's biggest event here.)

"Sad because I wish the outcome was different," Olivia wrote in a Feb. 15 TikTok post. "but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and should into becoming better every single day."

The 31-year-old—who announced her engagement to Christian back in April—went on to remind him how much he has accomplished, adding, "I'm so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world."

Noting that her "heart is full of so many emotions," Olivia told followers, "Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much."

photos
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Cutest Pics

And that's not the only way Olivia showed the NFL star love during Super Bowl LVIII weekend. Olivia also paid tribute with her 49ers-inspired attire for the game, arriving at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium clad in stir-up leggings, gold jewelry and a custom BRODenim jacket that read "McCaffrey" across the back.

In fact, picking out a McCaffrey-themed outfit wasn't the only way the Culpo Sisters star made Christian feel special before the big game, which included a star-studded halftime show from Usher and was attended by famous faces like Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Paul Rudd and Leonardo DiCaprio. The 31-year-old also shared a good-luck hug with Christian on the sidelines before the game kicked off. 

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

2

Mystery of Pregnant Stingray With No Male Mate Will Have You Hooked

3

Megan Fox Slams Critics of Pic With MGK, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Atop a Feb. 11 TikTok video of the sweet moment, Olivia wrote, "Last one of the season." 

And while his 49ers didn't take home the big win, Olivia has proved she'll always be the running back's biggest cheerleader. Back in January, she gave the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year a special shoutout after his team beat the Detroit Lions to secure a spot in the sporting event. 

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

"Watching the love of your life live out his dream," Olivia wrote atop an Instagram Reel Jan. 28, "is the best feeling in the world."

Alongside the sweet post, she added, "You deserve it all Christian, I love you so so much."

Keep reading for more stars who were in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Russell Wilson & Ciara

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Teller

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Elon Musk

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, La La Anthony, Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z & Rumi Carter

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jared Leto

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Janelle Monáe & Aitana Rinab Perez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Post Malone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Paul Rudd & Jack Sullivan Rudd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Andra Day

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Daniel Durant

Harry How/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lindsey Vonn

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

2

Mystery of Pregnant Stingray With No Male Mate Will Have You Hooked

3

Megan Fox Slams Critics of Pic With MGK, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

4

See Zendaya & Tom Holland's First Public Date Night Since Split Rumors

5

Cassadee Pope Reveals She's Leaving Country Music