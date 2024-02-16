How Olivia Culpo Comforted Christian McCaffrey After 49ers' Super Bowl Loss

Watch : Olivia Culpo Cheers on Fiancé Christian McCaffrey Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl!

Olivia Culpo is throwing nothing but love to her fiancée Christian McCaffrey after his 2024 Super Bowl loss.

The former Miss Universe shared a sweet message for the San Francisco 49ers running back after his team lost in overtime at the Feb. 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (See all the stars who made it out for football's biggest event here.)

"Sad because I wish the outcome was different," Olivia wrote in a Feb. 15 TikTok post. "but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and should into becoming better every single day."

The 31-year-old—who announced her engagement to Christian back in April—went on to remind him how much he has accomplished, adding, "I'm so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world."

Noting that her "heart is full of so many emotions," Olivia told followers, "Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much."