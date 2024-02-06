The Best Red Light Therapy Devices to Reduce Fine Lines & Wrinkles, According to a Dermatologist

How Does Red Light Therapy Work?

According to Dr. Ellis, "Red light therapy, also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT) or photobiomodulation (PBM), involves exposing the skin to low levels of red or near-infrared light. This light is absorbed by multiple cell types that reside within the skin, stimulating their activity and promoting various biological effects." You can take the light in via wand which you move over your face or by a mask, which can be strapped to your face for hands-free results.

What Are the Benefits of Red Light Therapy?

When it comes to skin benefits, Dr. Ellis notes that you might see, "reduced redness and inflammation, accelerated wound healing, improved skin elasticity, and reduction in fine lines."

What Features Should You Consider in an At-Home Red Light Device?

If you're interested in investing in an at-home red light therapy device, Dr. Ellis recommends these specs:

•Wavelength: "Ensure the device emits wavelengths within the effective range for red light therapy (around 633 nanometers for red light and 830 nanometers for near-infrared light)," Ellis reports. Not all devices advertise their wavelength range, but for those that do, I noted them below.

•Light Intensity: "This is also known as the irradiance, and I look for some in the range of 40-100 mW/cm^2." Ellis explains that the intensity of the light is essential because if you don't have enough, you won't get any results. Again, not all devices advertise this spec.

•Ease of Use: "Consider the design, size, and user-friendliness of the device and what will work best with your lifestyle," Ellis notes. Some other considerations might include how the device is powered and if it comes with a handy case for portability.

•Certifications: Finally, Ellis reminds consumers that they should "Choose devices that comply with relevant safety and quality standards."

How Often Should You Use Red Light Therapy?

"The frequency of red light therapy sessions can vary depending on the specific device and the purpose of use. Some devices recommend daily use, while others may suggest a few sessions per week. It's essential to follow the manufacturer's guidelines and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns," Dr. Ellis reports.



So keep on scrolling to find the right at-home red light therapy device for you. If you're still not sure, Dr. Ellis advises that people look for "customer reviews, certifications, and expert opinions to make an informed decision." You'll be glowing in no time.