The Best Red Light Therapy Devices to Reduce Fine Lines & Wrinkles, According to a Dermatologist

If you're like me, you may have started to notice more fine lines and wrinkles on your face. They just started creeping up over the years and once they appear, they're hard to shake. Now, there are a ton of skincare products out there that promise anti-aging results, but it's hard to tell what will actually work (or for how long). Which is why I've been so curious about the ads I've been seeing for at-home red light therapy wands and masks that promise to improve your skin's elasticity, rejuvenate your face, reduce those fine lines and wrinkles, while minimizing redness and inflammation. The claims sound too good to be true, which is why I spoke with board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Samantha Ellis to find out how red light devices work and which ones are worth the cost.
How Does Red Light Therapy Work?
According to Dr. Ellis, "Red light therapy, also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT) or photobiomodulation (PBM), involves exposing the skin to low levels of red or near-infrared light. This light is absorbed by multiple cell types that reside within the skin, stimulating their activity and promoting various biological effects." You can take the light in via wand which you move over your face or by a mask, which can be strapped to your face for hands-free results.
What Are the Benefits of Red Light Therapy?
When it comes to skin benefits, Dr. Ellis notes that you might see, "reduced redness and inflammation, accelerated wound healing, improved skin elasticity, and reduction in fine lines."
What Features Should You Consider in an At-Home Red Light Device?
If you're interested in investing in an at-home red light therapy device, Dr. Ellis recommends these specs:
•Wavelength: "Ensure the device emits wavelengths within the effective range for red light therapy (around 633 nanometers for red light and 830 nanometers for near-infrared light)," Ellis reports. Not all devices advertise their wavelength range, but for those that do, I noted them below.
•Light Intensity: "This is also known as the irradiance, and I look for some in the range of 40-100 mW/cm^2." Ellis explains that the intensity of the light is essential because if you don't have enough, you won't get any results. Again, not all devices advertise this spec.
•Ease of Use: "Consider the design, size, and user-friendliness of the device and what will work best with your lifestyle," Ellis notes. Some other considerations might include how the device is powered and if it comes with a handy case for portability.
•Certifications: Finally, Ellis reminds consumers that they should "Choose devices that comply with relevant safety and quality standards."
How Often Should You Use Red Light Therapy?
"The frequency of red light therapy sessions can vary depending on the specific device and the purpose of use. Some devices recommend daily use, while others may suggest a few sessions per week. It's essential to follow the manufacturer's guidelines and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns," Dr. Ellis reports.
So keep on scrolling to find the right at-home red light therapy device for you. If you're still not sure, Dr. Ellis advises that people look for "customer reviews, certifications, and expert opinions to make an informed decision." You'll be glowing in no time.
The Expert's Pick
Omnilux Contour Face
Dr. Ellis has been using the Omnilux Contour mask for years, "because Omnilux has participated in some of the pioneering red light therapy research." The brand also promises anti-aging and skin rejuvenating results. All it takes is three to five, 10-minute treatments per week for four to six weeks. Just put on the mask, close your eyes, and let it do it's thing. The battery is rechargeable and the mask has a wavelength of 633 nanometers (which Ellis recommends).
The Editor's Picks
TheraFace PRO
If you've ever used your Theragun and thought, "I wish I had this for my face"? Well, you're in luck, because that's what the TheraFace PRO is (and more). This incredibly portable device comes with attachments for red light (for wrinkles), blue light (for acne), and red light plus infrared light therapy (for wrinkles and pain), plus microcurrents for toning and firming your face and facial massage and cleansing attachments. There's also a plush pouch for carrying everything. I noticed my skin feeling firmer immediately. Plus, it's red light has a wavelength of 633 nanometers and a light intensity of 60 mW/cm^2 (just in the range Ellis recommends).
LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device
The LightStim is another red light therapy device that I've loved using. It's easy to use, covers a large portion of your face (so you're getting a good dose of light), and features a 3-minute timer so you know when to switch to another section of your face. Plus, it comes with a case for easy portability. The LightStim promises to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and deliver a youthful look after a few months. The wand uses a mix of amber, red, and infrared light, covering a range of 605 to 855 nanometers.
The Budget-Friendly Red Light Wand
SKIN GYM Revilit LED Light Therapy
Hurry, this red light therapy wand is on sale for just $59. You can switch between green (for hyperpigmentation), blue (for acne), and red (for aging) LED lights for different results, and all you have to do is glide it across your face. The device charges via USB, so it's handy to use on the go. Reviewers have called it "a miracle."
The Budget-Friendly Red Light Mask
Evertone LED Face & Neck Mask
Save 60% on the Evertone LED Mask right now. It promises glowing skin in just four weeks, and even features an attachment for your neck for extra coverage. It uses a range of LED lights (with 630 nanometers for red light) and there's even a microcurrent option to lift, tone, and firm your skin. One user raved, "I have been using this mask for only one week. I have gotten so many compliments on my "glowing" skin and complexion. I can tell a difference as well."
The Fan Favorite Red Light Therapy Wand
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand
We've been talking about this wand for a while. That's because the Solawave is easy to use, rechargeable via USB, and can deliver radiant skin. It can even minimize the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and puffiness on your face. Just glide it over your face three minutes per day for three weeks, and the brand promises results. This user reported, "I've been using this for a few weeks and I definitely see a difference. My skin looks glowy and plumper each time I use it. Wonderful tool especially for the price!" Plus, the red light is right in Ellis' recommended range (633 nanometers).
The Red Light Therapy Mask for Busy People
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
All it takes is three minutes for this Dr. Dennis Gross mask to potentially deliver smooth and clear skin (and then it automatically shuts off, so you don't have to time it). It uses red light with a wavelength of 633 nanometers, and features three treatment settings. The mask easily contours to your face for comfort and charges via USB (so it's conveniently hands-free). The brand promises results within 10 weeks of use.
Meet the Expert
Samantha Ellis, MD is a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist. You can follow her on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram where she gives super helpful skincare and haircare advice, plus she recommends products, gives reviews, and covers a wide range of skincare topics.
